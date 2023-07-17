Project Coordinator
JobBusters AB / Kulturjobb / Sandviken Visa alla kulturjobb i Sandviken
2023-07-17
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Falun
, Östhammar
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are looking for a Packaging & Labelling Project Coordinator!
As an Project Coordinator you will be responsible to organize, plan, drive and follow-up activities defined to deliver initiatives and tasks.
Company Description
Our customer is a global industrial group that offers both tools and services for technical solutions. Here you work to always find smarter and better solutions. The headquarters is in Stockholm.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have technical experience and interest and IT understanding.
• You have experience of planning, coordinate and support project work.
• You have experience from Office 365 and SAP.
• You have excellent English communication skills.
• A University degree within Engineering is meritorious.
• Experience and understanding in master data set up connected to production is meritorious.
• Experience and understanding of packaging and packaging logistics is meritorious.
• General knowledge of demand and incident management is meritorious.
• Swedish language skills is meritorious.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role as Project Coordinator you have the ability to manage multiple tasks and work independently. You have high attention to details and a proven track record of documentation. Further more you have the ability to work independently with limited guidance.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time position, with the possibility to work remote 50%. The position will start 2023-08-28, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-06-30 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Sandviken. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5203". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
Johanna Johansson johanna.johansson@jobbusters.se +46 76 719 66 61 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7969060