Project Controls Manager
2023-04-25
Company Description
At Turner & Townsend we're passionate about making the difference. That means delivering better outcomes for our clients, helping our people to realize their potential, and doing our part to create a prosperous society.
Every day we help our major global clients deliver ambitious and highly technical projects, in over 112 offices worldwide.
Working with the world's leading corporations, we enable the successful delivery of their world class Industrial, Science & Technology mission critical facilities. Turner & Townsend are leaders in professional services to the Data Centre's, Life Sciences, Pharma, R&D facilities, Industrial, Manufacturing, Distribution & Logistics sectors globally. We have multiple IST Project/Programme Control opportunities and are hiring Controls Professionals with proven experience of delivery in these sectors.
Job Description
Turner & Townsend currently have a number of exciting opportunities for Project Controls Managers to support High Tech and Manufacturing projects in the Nordics to lead a multi-functional Project Controls team, working collaboratively with the clients Project Manager and supply chain to provide a realistic baseline and embed effective controls to monitor progress, manage issues and mitigate slippage to drive delivery and enable successful project outcomes.
Key Accountabilities
Embed a robust breakdown structure, integrating the data from each of the controls functions.
Coordinate and lead estimating sessions to reach an agreed, market tested cost baseline with a focus on value for money and budget realism.
Coordinate and lead planning sessions and workshops to compile the master project/programme schedule baseline, ensuring an achievable duration.
Understand procurement principals, collating lead times within the schedule to communicate the prioritisation of ordering materials and equipment to meet scheduled install dates.
Manage the risk management process, including being responsible for qualitative and quantitative assessments to support cost and schedule predictability.
Stakeholder management ensuring all key stakeholders sign off the baseline and have visibility of regular progress updates.
Embed a robust update process, ensuring schedule, interfaces, cost, risk and changes are managed effectively.
Guide and influence the principal contractor and client, working with them to drive delivery and achieve schedule and cash flow KPI's.
Control costs with your knowledge of conceptual estimating, funding stage gates, basic contingency principals, procurement principals.
Control the master program applying quality checks to updates from the client and principal contractor.
Lead the change management process and work flow, providing a platform for adding/ tracking/ monitoring/ approving change in a timely fashion.
Identify trends and root causes of deviations against the baseline using lead and lag indicators, reporting effectively any remedial actions in order to drive best value for the client.
Qualifications
Proven experience in delivering Controls in a major project/programme environment
Experience working in the Industry, Science & Technology sector
Experience in managing a multi-functional controls team
Proficiency with controls/ general software applications such as Primavera (P6), Power BI, Microsoft Office Applications.
Knowledge of engineering, procurement, contracts, construction, and start-up work processes.
Knowledge of engineering and construction management
Experience of leading collaborative workshops
Reliable with the ability to work autonomously and as part of a team.
Strong time management skills, quick thinking and ability to meet project deadlines as necessary.
Highly motivated and driven with a passion for delivering to your clients and have the ability to work independently.
Strong verbal and written communication skills required
Flexible with regards to travel, even with increased levels of remote working, we still need people who are willing to travel to client sites as required.
Additional information
Our inspired people share our vision and mission. We provide a great place to work, where each person has the opportunity and voice to affect change.
We want our people to succeed both in work and life. To support this we promote a healthy, productive and flexible working environment that respects work-life balance. We also encourage our staff to strive to 'make a difference' and become involved in various working committees and forums (for example, Inclusion Working Group, Social & Wellness, Learning & Development, Corporate Social Responsibilities and Net Zero Vision).
At Turner & Townsend we offer a competitive remuneration package and company benefits.
Turner & Townsend value greatly and have a focus on Corporate Responsibilities (CR), this includes a day's leave entitlement to support a local charity or community activity along with the opportunity to participate in several office events that held throughout the year.
Turner & Townsend is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and actively encourage applications from people from all sectors of the community.
Turner & Townsend does not accept any speculative or unsolicited CV's that have been sent to our internal recruitment team or hiring managers from agencies outside of our preferred supplier list. Any speculative or unsolicited CV's will be treated as a direct application.
Please find out more about us at www.turnerandtownsend.com/
