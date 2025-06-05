Project Controls Lead - Södertälje, Stockholm
We're Hiring: Project Controls Lead - Södertälje, Stockholm.
We're seeking a strategic and detail-oriented Project Controls Lead to take charge of governance, planning, and control processes across major capital projects.
Location: Södertälje (on-site 3 days/week) - Other time at Aurora office in Slussen
Position Type: Full-time
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and implement project controls across major or multiple smaller projects, ensuring compliance with AstraZeneca processes.
Develop and oversee project control plans covering cost, schedule, cash flow, risk, change, and reporting.
Establish project controls service agreements and clear accountability matrices.
Support planning sessions, schedule risk management, and the onboarding of third-party control teams.
Ensure high-quality, accurate, and timely reporting and documentation for internal governance and funding approvals.
Interface with Procurement, Estimating, and Finance to support pre-contract planning and project tracking.
Promote continuous improvement through lessons learned and involvement in operational model development.
Take ownership of special projects or initiatives within the project services function.
Required Skills and Experience:
Degree in Engineering, Construction Management, or a related field.
Experience in project controls (including planning, cost management, and reporting).
Proficiency in scheduling tools like Primavera and MS Project.
Strong interpersonal, communication, and team collaboration skills.
Capable of managing service providers and coordinating with multiple teams.
Desirable:
Bio-pharmaceutical and international project experience.
