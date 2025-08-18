Project Controller To Traton Project And Product Cost Controlling Team
2025-08-18
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
Our Project Controlling team, part of Group Project and Product Cost Controlling within Group Finance are actively seeking a Project Controller to join our global team in Södertälje, Sweden. We are working in an international environment and collaborating with our colleagues in the whole Group. Our team has knowledge and experience from many areas within TRATON and from other companies. We support each other and share knowledge to achieve better results. We strongly believe that diversity of experience and background will lead to a more inspiring workplace with better performance. Mindset and attitude are equally important as experience, and we will ensure that you will get the appropriate training to suit the role.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation. Find out more: www.traton.com
Role Summary
As a Project Controller, you will serve as the finance expert and co-pilot in projects of varying sizes, all linked to TRATON's future product and service portfolio. This role is ideal for those looking to gain a comprehensive understanding of TRATON's product development portfolio, driving innovation and sustainability in the transportation industry.
You will provide essential financial support to decision-makers and analytical insights to project managers and leadership. Our portfolio covers diverse areas, including E-mobility, next-generation powertrains, Autonomous solutions and strategic initiatives beyond conventional projects.
Job Responsibilities
Calculate project profitability and challenge expected benefits.
Monitoring performance of running projects.
Communicate project economics and business cases to senior management.
Prepare financial materials for decision-making forums.
Address ad-hoc inquiries and complex analyses related to our product portfolio.
This role requires strong cross-functional collaboration within TRATON's diverse business areas and international interactions with colleagues within the TRATON Group. A collaborative team spirit is key to success.
Who You Are
We are looking for individuals with both a holistic perspective and the ability to dig into details. Understanding the industrial landscape and bridging technical, commercial, and financial dimensions together with strong communication and presentation skills are essential. A master's degree in business or industrial engineering or equivalent experience is preferred. We welcome applicants with various levels of experience, from junior to senior roles.
Close collaboration within the TRATON and Scania organisation and representation in top management forums are part of the job, so comfort with extensive networks and cross-functional work is necessary. Advanced proficiency in English is required, while knowledge of Swedish and German is advantageous.
Besides offering a challenging, complex, fast changing and international environment, you'll be joining a diverse team that also enjoys spending time together and having fun at work.
Be Part Of Something Bigger
At TRATON, you are an important part of something big. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-31. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Kristin Wigren, Head of Project Controlling E-Mob & Pwt, kristin.wigren@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
