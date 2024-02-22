Project Controller
2024-02-22
Om jobbet
Scania's Evolution: Join Our Project Controlling Team!
Scania is undergoing a profound transformation, shifting from a traditional truck, bus, and engine producer to a leading provider of comprehensive and sustainable transport solutions.
Our Project Controlling units, part of the Business Control department (XK) under Corporate Finance and Business Control, play a key role in safeguarding the future profitability of Scania and TRATON. We are now actively seeking Project Controllers to join our team in Södertälje, Sweden.
We are two Project Controlling teams consisting of 15 superstars located in Södertälje and are also part of the global TRATON Finance organisation. We have knowledge and experience from many areas within Scania and from other companies. We support each other and share knowledge to achieve better results. We strongly believe that diversity of experience and background will lead to a more inspiring workplace with better performance. Mindset and attitude are equally important as experience, and we will ensure that you will get the appropriate training to suit the role.
Job Description
As a Project Controller, you will serve as the finance expert and co-pilot in projects of varying sizes, all linked to TRATON and Scania's future product and service portfolio. This role is ideal for those looking to gain a comprehensive understanding of Scania and TRATON's product development portfolio, driving innovation and sustainability in the transportation industry.
You will provide essential financial support to decision-makers and analytical insights to project managers and leadership. Our portfolio covers diverse areas, including E-mobility, Autonomous solutions, next-generation powertrains, and strategic initiatives beyond conventional projects.
Main Responsibilities
Calculate project profitability and challenge expected benefits.
Communicate project economics and business cases to senior management.
Prepare financial materials for decision-making forums.
Address ad-hoc inquiries and complex analyses related to our product portfolio.
This role requires strong cross-functional collaboration within Scania's diverse business areas and international interactions with colleagues within the TRATON Group. A collaborative team spirit is key to success.
Your Profile
We are looking for individuals with both a holistic perspective and the ability to dig into details. Understanding the industrial landscape and bridging technical, commercial, and financial dimensions together with strong communication and presentation skills are essential. A master's degree in business or industrial engineering or equivalent experience is preferred. We welcome applicants with various levels of experience, from junior to senior roles.
Close collaboration within the TRATON and Scania organisation and representation in top management forums are part of the job, so comfort with extensive networks and cross-functional work is necessary. Advanced proficiency in English is required, while knowledge of Swedish and German is advantageous.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organises several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Waldemar Fagerberg
Head of Project Controlling and Analysis
Phone: +46 70 082 7358
Email: waldemar.fagerberg@scania.com
Kristin Wigren
Head of Project and Portfolio Controlling
Phone: +46 76 529 4889
Email: kristin.wigren@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-03-10. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
