Project Controller
Saab AB / Controllerjobb / Jönköping Visa alla controllerjobb i Jönköping
2023-04-06
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Jönköping
, Haninge
, Vetlanda
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a proactive and analytical Project Controller for a position within our Business Control department at Product Unit Avionics in Huskvarna.
Your role
As a Project Controller within PU Avionics you will be responsible for and support financial follow-up and control of multiple customer contracts and projects, including analysis of departmental revenue and cost. Additional to this we see that you drive and participate in various process, method and tool improvement initiatives across the Product/Business Unit.
* You will be co-responsible for creating and maintaining (incl. follow up) project budgets, forecasts and other financial reporting such as invoicing and cash management
* We expect you to recommend actions for improvement of profitability and ways of working while reporting on project progress
* You will be active and engaged in our 'Winning Business' as well as in our 'Executing Business' processes, to ensure short-term and long-term profitability
* You will assist mangers and project leaders with system-related queries for running projects and follow-up results and progress
* You will play an important role to educate and build trust with project leaders and managers to increase understanding, transparency and accountability for financial outcomes
Your profile
We are looking for a driven, business-minded and analytical controller, preferably with 2-5 years of experience within the controlling field who is flexible with a structured way of working. You have a solid financial education, business understanding and ability to work efficiently (e.g. prioritize as well as drive change when needed). In order to be successful in the role you need to have good communications skills as well as a high ability to prioritize and be able to see the bigger picture. We also think that you are confident in yourself and act with clear ethical values. We would also prefer if you have experience of working with Agresso and IFS Chilli.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
You will join a technically advanced company and be a part of PU Avionics within Business Area Surveillance. Our task is to give the aerospace industry the avionics systems they need to meet the challenges of safe, sustainable and efficient aviation. With our innovative thinking, experience and expertise we can, as a partner, help them to improve safety and efficiency.
We are looking for an enthusiastic and business-minded individual with analytical skills, who is willing to get involved in our business and operations and wants a challenging and varied job. Our culture requires flexibility in approach as well as having a can-do attitude. We put great emphasis on teamwork, communication, freedom and responsibility.
You will be part of the Business Unit's Business Control team and located in Huskvarna. In the daily work you will also work in tight cooperation with department managers and project managers.
Sounds interesting? Please send us your application as soon as possible, we are looking forward to meeting you. Observe that you can send your application in either Swedish or English.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees. Ersättning
