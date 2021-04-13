Project Controller - Tesec - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Älmhult

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Älmhult2021-04-13Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.Would you like to be responsible for setting up project plans for development of new products?Right now we are looking for a Project Controller, Business Area Textiles, Social Entrepreneurship and Collections. BA TESEC, who will lead the process to develop the IKEA range of the future.As Project Controller you lead project management and product development process to ensure that the team delivers to project ambition and time plan throughout the project. You lead project planning, tracking and follow-up and secure that the team delivers to project ambition and in compliance with the product development process.In the role you will be reporting to Business Navigation Manager.Your main responsibilities as Project Controller are:Responsible for project management including project planning, tracking and follow up, according to project goal, time plan and KPI's.Proactively lead the product development process, secure process compliance and continuous process improvement.Capture and document project lessons learned and utilize these learnings in new projects.Administration of the range in the internal product information system and of the projects in the project management tool.In addition, specifically in in Business Area Textiles, Social Entrepreneurs and Collections, you will be the lead for project team meetings and team development.The position is permanent, full time and based out of Älmhult, Sweden.If you have questions about the position, please contact Tomas Eliasson at +46 72 352 75 59. If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Christina Appelqvist +46 76 611 34 08We look forward to receiving your application in English, at the latest April th 28 2021.Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates. So don't delay, please send us your application today.Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2021-04-13Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-13IKEA of Sweden AB5687155