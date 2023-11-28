Project Controller - Business Unit Gripen
We are searching to find a business minded controller within Business Unit Gripen. We are looking for an enthusiastic individual with strong analytical and communicational skills, who is willing to get involved in and drive improvements within our business and operations.
Your role
We offer a challenging and varied controlling position within the Gripen system life-cycle business projects, and more specifically one of our larger departments Tactical, Avionics & Display Systems. In this role, you will:
* Be a co-pilot to managers and project managers in all financial matters and part of the department management team
* Proactively monitor and control the financial aspects of the projects as well as the department and underlying sections
* Execute monthly reporting and drive the work with forecasts and budgets
* Secure relevant KPI 's including target setting and continuous follow up
* Develop working methods to secure appropriate ways of working regarding the financials within the department context
* Work proactively and contribute to a transparent and inclusive environment.
* Drive various improvement initiatives
You will work in close cooperation with management teams as well as with other controllers in the Finance function and actively contribute to improvements and progress in various financial processes and systems.
Your profile
We are looking for a controller who has the ability to work independently as well as together with others. You can work with the bigger picture regarding e.g., trends and KPI's, but also dig into details and analyze data in our financial systems.
To qualify for the role, you have a solid work experience in combination with a relevant education within controlling/financial management. Knowledge in Agresso, Mercur and/or Antura is a merit.
We believe that you have the ability to combine a holistic perspective with an understanding of the importance of keeping track of the details. You have strong analytical skills combined with a high level of communicational skills. To be able to drive improvement initiatives we also foresee that you have a strong structured planning capability.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here.
By joining Aeonarutics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
BU Gripen, a business unit within Aeronautics Saab, delivers a wide range of services and integrated support solutions to customers in defense and in the commercial market for cost-effective support of systems and platforms throughout the life cycle. You will formally be a part of our Business Area Finance organization but will work closely to the Gripen business unit.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a learning culture, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to keep people and society safe.
This role is located in Linköping. Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
