Project contract & Export control manager
2024-02-28
With us at OHB, you will get to work at an incredibly cool company, where we work on a number of different spacecraft projects. Our customers are the large space companies, agencies and commercial actors in the EU and globally.
In your work, you will be responsible for drawing up contractual documents for our procurement of satellite equipment. You will have a leading role in negotiations with suppliers in Europe and the US regarding the required contractual framework. You will also be responsible for negotiation and follow-up of customer contracts and be an integral part of a project team but also be responsible for our export control, in which you will also receive relevant training.
We are looking for you who have excellent ability to reach agreements and results and are driven by creating long-term relationships with external parties. Furthermore, you are confident in working independently but like to work in teams and drive processes forward.
REQUIREMENT
As the person responsible for handling all contractual documents, you are expected to:
• Be able to conduct contract negotiations
• Responsible for the contractual framework for ongoing projects
• Understand the contractual requirements that apply to procurement within the European space industry
• Manage confidentiality agreements and support for change requests
• Maintain and further develop internal processes regarding contract management
• Act as interface to the contract department at group level
• Act as an internal expert with regard to Swedish legislation
• Speak fluent English.
• Have EU or NATO citizenship (Due to export control regulations)
• University degree in economics (meritorious with legal knowledge)
• Contract management within high-tech projects.
• A few years of experience in procurement & negotiation with customers and suppliers
• Primary point of contact for internal export compliance.
• Manage the export license process with applications and agreements.
• Conduct regular audits and assessments to identify potential compliance risks and implement corrective actions as necessary.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Legal, Supply Chain and Engineering,
• Keep employees up to date with training and educational resources on export compliance policies & procedures.
