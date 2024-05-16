Project Consultancy Business Director (Managing Director)
Project Consultancy Business Director (Managing Director)
Company: NN
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Position Type: Full-time, Senior Level
About NN: NN is a leading engineering and project management consultancy firm with a rich heritage of over 50 years in delivering high-stakes investment projects. We specialize in sectors such as Energy, Forest Industry, and emerging technologies like Power-to-X and the Battery Value Chain. With operations across Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Germany, Chile, and Uruguay, we are committed to a multilocal approach, integrating deep local insights with a broad international reach. Our dynamic growth targets aim for significant growth by 2025 with sustainable profitability driven by technological innovation and operational excellence.
Role Summary: As the Project Consultancy Business Director (Managing Director), you will spearhead our Swedish operations, driving strategic growth and ensuring the effective execution of projects. You will focus on key areas such as clean transition, helping our clients enhance sustainability one project at a time.
Key Responsibilities:
Implement business strategies with a clear focus on profitability and market expansion in line with our 2023-2025 strategic plan.
Lead and innovate in project delivery from conception through commissioning, emphasizing cost-effectiveness and tailored project management solutions.
Enhance client relationships and secure new business opportunities, particularly in growing sectors like renewable energy and sustainable industrial practices.
Oversee a team delivering complex engineering solutions our service portfolio.
Manage financial objectives and optimizing business mix and operational practices.
Key Qualifications:
At least 10 years of experience in Project and Construction Management Consultancy, with a strong focus on the Energy/Industrial sectors in Sweden.
Demonstrated capability in managing large-scale, technically complex projects with a keen focus on profitability and strategic business growth.
Extensive experience in business development within the consultancy realm, coupled with a robust professional network in the Swedish energy and industrial sectors.
Proven leadership in environments that demand a hands-on, results-focused management style.
Additional Qualities:
Fluent in both English and Swedish, with excellent communication skills to interact with diverse teams and stakeholders.
A strategic thinker with a clear vision for growth, possessing a track record of achieving significant business targets.
Highly organized, goal-oriented, and adept at navigating the complexities of multilocal operations.
Application Process: Please submit your CV and a cover letter that outlines your suitability and vision for the role to masw@pinrekrytering.se
We look forward to considering your application and discussing how you can contribute to our ambitious goals. Så ansöker du
