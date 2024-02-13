Project Commissioning Engineer
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Skövde Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skövde
2024-02-13
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Role Purpose:
The role is to plan, manage and co-ordinate the Commissioning Turnover activities on a specific Mission Critical project. To leadthe processes for Turnover and commissioning ensuring consistent application of agreed procedures and utilisation of standard forms. The role also requires the ongoing mentoring of Testing Turnover & Commissioning personnel on the project to ensure their continued development.
Key Tasks/Responsibilities/Accountabilities:
• Ensure the E&I Turnover protocols are followed by either taking on the role directly or appointing individuals responsible for this role.
• Structured mentoring of the testing & commissioning technicians in line with an agreed plan with the engineering manager and Testing & Commissioning Regional Lead.
• Assist and support the Project Manager in resolving any significant technical issues.
• Attend E&I Turnover meetings as required.
• To review and understand project specifications and drawings fully and extract the project specific Turnover requirements.
• Provide technical assistance on engineering registers and technical submittals where required.
• Develop and manage Field Turnover Test packages.
• Assist Development of below Turnover Requirements:
• Walkdown schedule which is fully co- ordinated with the construction programme.
• Develop site specific system List and Boundaries.
• Ensure compliance of ITP as per system.
• Lead Tagging walkdowns in line with Turnover schedule to ensure highest standards of Quality and develop all internal
W1 Internal Punch lists.
• Liaise with QC Project Lead to ensure Punches are closed out as per Walk down Protocol W2/W3 walkdowns in line with System List and report to PM and System Owner.
• Report completeness of construction activities and advise PM of deficiencies by way of report.
• Liaise with all CFCI equipment vendors to ensure they are fully aware of our specific requirements and review/approve
all proposed FAT/SAT and Testing & Commissioning RAMS.
• Ensure Safe Systems of Work are adhered to Strictly as the Project Authorised Person (LOTO/EPTW/Switching/Testing).
This is up to MC as per system.
• Witness and ensure all documentation is complete as per regulations and project specifications.
• Ensure all pre- and post-energisation testing & commissioning activities are witnessed by Kirby and signed off as accepted.
• Ensure all test packs are pre-approved prior to being populated and commissioning information is validated in line with commissioning program.
• Identifying and ensuring all the correct test equipment is available and calibrated for use.
• Assist client training and handover in line with agreed schedule.
• Assist project engineers with the development of record drawings.
• Weekly Progress Report to be issued weekly to the Engineering Manager / Testing & Cx Regional Lead. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8466470