Project Commissioning Engineer
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Skövde Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skövde
2026-07-24
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
As a Project Commissioning Engineer you will be responsible for ensuring safety from the electrical system during switching operations and for issuing safety documents in accordance with electrical safety rules. You will prepare, apply and maintain isolations, supervise working parties, and maintain safe working practices on electrical systems up to 33kV.
Key Responsibilities
Carry out switching operations on systems within your level of authorisation.
Apply isolations and safety precautions in accordance with written procedures.
Prepare, issue, and cancel Safety Documents (e.g. LVPTW, LOA) where authorised.
Supervise Competent Persons and working parties during electrical work.
Conduct "Prove Dead" procedures before commencement of work.
Ensure clear demarcation and identification of work areas.
Liaise with the Control Engineer for release and restoration of systems.
Maintain General Safety in the vicinity of the workplace.
Complete risk assessments and method statements for all work undertaken.
Escalate hazards, defects, or breaches in process to the SAP or Control Engineer.
Requirements
Technical qualification and experience in electrical engineering, commissioning, power distribution, or electrical systems operations.
Recognised Project Commissioning Engineer training and written appointment by Authorising Engineer.
Working knowledge of LV and HV switchgear, isolation principles, and safety protocols.
Familiarity with operational safety documentation and standards (e.g. EN 50110-1).
Proven ability to supervise teams and maintain procedural compliance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10011286