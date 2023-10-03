Project Buyer Hydrogen solutions
2023-10-03
Position Description
The transport industry is developing in a higher pace than ever before and we at Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We will become 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do in the Volvo Group.
To enable this exciting future, we at Volvo Group work with hydrogen solutions and now we offer a chance to join us in implementing a sustainable future for everyone.
If you thrive on leading change through collaborative cross-functional teams with individuals who are proud of our products and customer success: then press to apply. At Volvo Group Purchasing, we have the passion for developing the future of transport solutions.
Job Description
As Buyer Hydrogen Solutions you will drive and be responsible for ensuring project performance of your segment from Quality, Delivery, Cost, Features, Technology, Sustainability and Risk Management (QDCF-TSR) standpoint.
You will contribute to segment business plans in your area and you will manage early phase sourcing in ongoing pre-studies and projects. Since we are still in emerging technologies in some of the segments, a vast amount of your time will be allocated to exploring both new technologies and new business models.
Your team members are primarily located in Gothenburg, Sweden and you will be part of the Hydrogen solutions team. This team manage complex hydrogen systems such as Fuel Cells Systems and Hydrogen Storage Systems. Furthermore, as part of the global Hydrogen Solutions strategic line, you will collaborate with internal colleagues and external partners globally, every day.
Who are you?
You are a strong and agile team player, eager to learn and improve.
This role calls for a combination of commercial and technical skills. You have knowledge and first experience of from the automotive industry including a track record of performance in a customer focused role within an OEM, Automotive Tier1 or solution provider
You dare to try things no one has done before
You have strong communication skills together with cross-functional networking agility
You have a can-do approach with a positive mindset, a high level of energy, and you are ready to tackle challenges,
You have passion to be part of Volvo Group's target to shape the future of transportation with a full focus on sustainability.
An understanding and previous experience into Fuel cells, Hydrogen solutions, Manufacturing and Supply Chain in the automotive sector will be a plus.
You have an adequate academic education, such as business or engineering background
You have 3+ years of purchasing experience
Fluent in English
If any questions, please feel welcome to email us:
Magali Boisjot , Head of Hydrogen solutions Magali.boisjot@volvo.com
Jenny Lilliehöök, Global HR Business Partner: jenny.lilliehook@volvo.com
