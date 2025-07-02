Project Buyer
2025-07-02
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
About the job
We are on the lookout for a Project Buyer with a technical and commercial mindset who wants to join us in our mission to create the best energy storage in the world. As a Project Buyer you will, together with your colleagues in the Sourcing team, have a key role in ensuring time to market and optimized BOM cost in product development projects and related indirect categories. With suppliers all over the world you will work in a truly international environment.
You will
Be responsible for Purchase order management, coordinate and secure material, optimize product life cycle cost as well as time to market and ensure value engineering.
In collaboration with colleagues in Sourcing and RnD you will ensure and manage that preferred suppliers are chosen in product development projects
RFQ management
Handling purchasing requisitions of indirect material from our regional buyers and communicating with Requesters.
Mindset for consolidating the standard consumable goods to our existing suppliers if it's possible.
Supporting the needs of indirect materials and services to stakeholders.
Master data management - set up and maintain correct sourcing parameters in the ERP system (Business Central)
Product cost control including follow-up and reporting/Design to cost
Report and follow-up on related KPI's
You have
3-5 years' experience of operational purchase in a global manufacturing company
Track record of delivering value in project-related sourcing and deep understanding of the commercial process with external suppliers
Good knowledge of ERP systems, preferably Business Central
Strong analytical skills and have successfully worked with system administration and master data.
Who are you
A good communicator and networker who easily creates trust & long-term relationships, both internally and externally
We believe you have a solid technical interest, a commercial mindset, and a positive attitude.
With a strong inner drive and the ability to take ownership of the tasks at hand you always maintain focus on results and with the know-how to deliver value to our company
You are able to work individually as well as within a cross-functional global team with the highest standard
To succeed in the role, you are analytical and thrive in a dynamic environment.
We offer:
Wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Pension
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
