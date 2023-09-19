Project Business Controller
2023-09-19
We are now looking for a Project Business Controller in Västerås.
Description:
Support Senior Project Manager in all financial and commercial matters and actively drive the project's performance. Assigned to multiple smaller projects (maximum 5 projects). Supports the tender manager on financial aspects. Provides input to negotiations on commercial issues. Provides input in local risk review process.
Your responsibilities:
• Supports on preparation of relevant financial reporting, business planning, budgeting, and forecasting.
• Analysis of results, costs, profitability, margins, and cash flow.
• Supporting the process of the financial reporting (monthly, quarterly, annual).
• Performs quality checks on financial reporting data, including analytical review of major fluctuations including FX impact.
• Ensure quality control over financial transactions and financial reporting.
• Support accounting operations including Project Controlling, Cost Accounting, and Revenue Recognition.
• Participates in initiatives and projects to continuously improve financial accounting and reporting processes and tools. Develop and document business processes.
Your background:
• Holding a bachelor's degree in finance, accounting, or business administration
• You have minimum 3-5 years working experience in business controlling, preferably from a global company.
• Good English skills is required both verbal and in written. Swedish will be an advantage.
• Excellent analytical and accounting skills are essential, as good knowledge of SAP and advanced MS excel.
• You will be a self-motivated, goal-orientated individual, capable of working both alone or as part of a team. Så ansöker du
