Project Assurance Manager
2023-09-10
Project Assurance Manager at Volvo Buses
Great x-functional work and good alignment just don't happen - It's our passion and business
At the Product and Project Management department we are proud to navigate and lead the Volvo Buses transition into the future of sustainable transports. As Project Assurance Manager you will be part of a high performing team within project management. You will lead and influence the project planning and quality assurance activities in our bigger product projects. By making sure that the project successfully meets the targets, you are part of securing a predictable product launch to our customers. To succeed with your tasks, you will use your expertise in project management together with some well proven methods and tools. You will work independently but you will not be alone. In our team of driven and passionate colleagues the culture is friendly and supportive.
You will contribute to customers success by having these core responsibilities.
Cross functionally secure and anchor the projects gates and end deliverables /milestones
Follow up on project progress
Defining, tracking, and leading activities concerning deviations from project work
Organizing project internal audits and presenting the project target status for decisions
Creating the project Main Time plan and creating alternative scenarios
Coordinating plans with related projects and integration points
Leading the project risk management work and secure lessons learned
Required competences and experiences:
University degree in Engineering or equivalent working experience
At least 3 years of work experience in relevant fields, i.e. project management of technical development
Knowledgeable in current project management methodologies, e.g., agile, waterfall, lean
Able to communicate clearly
Analytical and well organized, with a "Make it happen" mindset for challenging tasks
You will be part of the Project Management Office team and global network where we support the Volvo Buses projects, taking the holistic view in a change-oriented way with a positive attitude.
We offer you an opportunity to work with the future of our transport solution, a possibility to gain knowledge of all different functions such as engineering, sales, production and purchasing. You do so in an open environment that appreciates your improvement proposals. Interested? Looking forward to your application.
Interested, don't hesitate to contact me on carlos.wieslander@volvo.com
or +46 73 9026237
Carlos Wieslander
Project Management Office Director
