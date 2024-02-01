Project Assistant to Onnec!
2024-02-01
Are you ready to take on the role as Project Assistant? Onnec is now looking for their next Project Assistant to join their team. This is your opportunity to start working at a company at the forefront of technology and the data center industry!
Apply today since we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Onnec is a leading company within the data center industry. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Onnec is driving impactful projects that shape the future.
As a Project Assistant, you will be supporting the Project Manager in various administrative tasks related to ongoing and upcoming projects. This is an excellent opportunity to be involved in the heart of our operations and contribute to the success of our initiatives.
You are offered
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Project documenation, reporting and coordination
• Support in organizing meeting, scheduling and communicating with stakeholders
• Support the Project Manager in health and safety documentation
• Ensure smooth operations by adressing ad-hoc tasks as required
• Participate in site meetings with the client
• Booking deliveries and maintaining continuous contact with suppliers
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong organizational and multitasking skills.
• Excellent communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools.
• Fluent speaking and writing in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience in a project assistant or administrative role
• Previous experience from a national health service as a administrator
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Teamplayer - you will be working closely with the Project Manager
• Easy-going and enjoys socializing with other colleauges
• Structured and organized
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
We are a leading independent technology partner and global integrator with over 30 years experience and a 800+ global team of technical experts, specialising in providing end-to-end connectivity solutions that propel organisations everywhere.
From structured cabling, networking, connected devices, workplace insights and managed services, our end-to-end services give you the infrastructure you can completely rely on. Design. Build. Deploy. Optimise. We offer a complete solution for business connectivity. With everything from foundation to innovation from one supplier, you can ensure that your business is set up for success. Now - and for whatever comes next.
We have successfully deployed fibre solutions in some of the world's biggest Data Centres. For others, we are the Master Systems Integrator for integrating all the intelligent systems within their connected spaces, to deliver enhanced user-environments and drive efficiencies. So, when it comes to finding the right partner for your critical IT infrastructure, the connection is everything. Ersättning
