Project assistant in Marine Microbial Ecology
2023-08-22
Welcome to Linnaeus University! We meet the societal challenges of today and tomorrow in a spirit of openness, curiosity and creativity. By creating arenas for exchange of knowledge from different subjects, fields and cultures, we open up for new ideas and create new opportunities for long-term sustainable societal development. Linnaeus University - where people grow.
The Department of Biology and Environmental Science is part of the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences. The research activities within this multidisciplinary department include the areas of aquatic ecology, cell and organism biology, evolutionary biology, microbiology, environmental science and environmental engineering as well as disease ecology.
The marine microbiology research group in Kalmar seeks a project assistant for studies of the ecology of marine microorganisms.
Field of subject for the appointment
Ecology, with specialization in Marine Microbial Ecology
Placement city
Kalmar
Terms of Employment
The employment is 100% and lasts about 5 months. Access as soon as possible.
Project description
Bacteria are major drivers of biogeochemical cycles in the sea, but knowledge of how they impact on particular element cycles remains largely unknown. Research in this project will focus on how key environmental factors favour the growth of specific bacterial groups or species, and which physiological features that allow particular bacteria to be successful in the environment. The work includes analysis of datasets generated from laboratory studies of specific cultured bacteria and protists as well as datasets on gene expression of natural bacterial assemblages. Writing of summary reports on the results from the data analyses is an important part of the project.
The research project is part of a larger interdisciplinary research project of scientists within the framework of the Centre for Ecology and Evolution in Microbial model Systems (EEMiS) at Linnaeus University that comprises expertise in ecology, evolution, and microbiology. The research is also connected to the Strong Research Environment ECOCHANGE.
Entry requirements
A person fulfils the general entry requirements if she/he has;
• A minimum of an advanced level undergraduate degree (240hp/240ECTS) degree in biology, ecology or microbial ecology.
• Documented expertise in working with water samples and cultivation of bacterial isolates.
• Expertise in using R for statistics and bioinformatics.
Other assessment grounds
• High proficiency in written and spoken English.
• Ability to assimilate and summarize scientific data and literature.
• Ability to work independently to solve problems.
• Capacity to interact well in a research group (i.e. team work).
The application in English should contain a CV (with telephone and e-mail), documentation of exams and grades, a copy of passport, an application letter describing personal motivation and experiences relevant to the research project, and any other documentation that the applicant would like to present. The candidates should also provide contact details (including telephone number and e-mail address) of two reference persons.
Welcome with your application no later than September 12, 2023.
For more information, please contact
Professor Jarone Pinhassi, E-mail: jarone.pinhassi@lnu.se
Head of Department Jonas Waldenström, E-mail: jonas.waldenstrom@lnu.se
Human resources consultant Marianne Palmér, E-mail: marianne.palmer@lnu.se
Linnaeus University has the ambition to utilize the qualities that an even gender distribution and diversity brings to the organization.
