Project Assistant in AI for Predicting Properties of Lipid Formulations
2025-07-28
The Holme group is a new and dynamic interdisciplinary team working on several aspects of lipid-based drug delivery vectors. We are now looking for a highly motivated candidate with a Master's degree in Biomedical Science, Bioengineering, Life Sciences, or a related field, and demonstrated expertise in artificial intelligence and data science.
Job description
This is a full-time, three-month research position. The project assistant will apply their biomedical and AI knowledge to conduct a feasibility study developing AI tools to predict properties of lipid formulations for drug delivery applications.
The successful candidate will collaborate with team members conducting wet lab experiments to characterise the structure-function relationships of lipid formulations of interest, as well as with those developing tools to create molecular dynamics starting structures for such formulations.
About the division and the department
We are six research groups at the Division of Chemical Biology, within the Department of Life Sciences collaborating to combine knowledge in biology, chemistry, and physics to study nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids and their interactions with cells.
Within the Holme group, we specialise in nanoparticles formulated from lipids. We characterise the composition and distribution of lipid molecules in both synthetic and naturally occurring nanoparticles (including extracellular vesicles), analyse their structure from the ensemble to single molecule level, and apply our findings to design new lipid nanoparticles to study, diagnose, and treat a range of diseases.
We place particular focus on using neutron and X-ray scattering to characterise the membrane biophysics and morphology of these self-assembled lipid structures. A new direction within the group will focus on in silico experiments to better understand the structure and dynamics of these nanoparticles.
Qualifications
The successful candidate must have:
• A Master of Science degree in Life or Biomedical Sciences or a related field
• Strong competence in Python and Matlab
• The ability to work independently
• Good written and oral communication skills in English
Contract terms
• Type of position: Full-time research position
• Duration: Three months
• Start date: September 1st (immediate availability required)
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Application procedure
The application should be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 10 August, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Margaret Holme, Assistant Professor, Chemical Biologyholmema@chalmers.se
• 46 761593003
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
