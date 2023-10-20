Project Assistant: Heterogeneous catalysis
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-10-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
This position is for a project assistant performing experiments or simulations in projects that have the main objective to reduce the CO2 footprint of important chemicals and products. This will be done by catalyst research. This position will enable combining catalysis research with a close collaboration with industry.
Information about the division/the project
The project assistant position is at the Chemical Engineering division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering department at Chalmers. We have a wide range of experience and work both experimentally and with modeling. We have a long tradition of working with both fundamental scientific questions and applied problems together with industry. This position is within the unit for Chemical Process and Reaction Engineering. In addition, the position will be included in the Competence Centre for Catalysis (KCK).
Job description
There are two different types of projects we need a project assistant in:
• Experimental studies, including catalyst synthesis and high pressure reactor experiments.
• Aspen simulations for process economy
Contract terms
Temporary full-time employment for the duration of 4-6 months.
Qualifications
M.Sc. in Chemical Engineering is required. Experimental work for example during master thesis is required. Experience in catalysis and Aspen simulations are merits for the position.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Name, Ref 20230615 and be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-11-17
Interviews will be conducted continuously.
For questions, please contact:
Professor Louise Olsson, Chemical Engineering, louise.olsson@chalmers.se
, 031-7724390
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8206623