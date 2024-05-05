Project Assistant for Automotive - On-site/hybrid
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
We are looking for a project assistant to strengthen our Project Office in Stockholm. We offer you competitive benefits, a good team spirit, and multi-national fast-paced environment. Does this sound like something for you? Apply for the position and take the next step in your career. Your personality and competence will shape our growing team.
We are running projects within many different areas in the automotive sector ranging from E-mobility development and battery verification to vehicle and component testing. You would be responsible for projects administrative tasks within these areas, including such tasks as utilization reporting & forecast, time reports, invoicing, and limited customer communication.
* Mainly working with internal stakeholders
* Focus on project cost reporting, utilization, and invoicing
* Provide information to support project planning and sales
* Preparing presentation with the engineering team
* Projects are executed in-house
• You are a well-functioning team player
* You are well organized, structured, analytical, have good communication skills, able to take responsibility, and business oriented
* You like a flexible, fast paced environment
* You can communicate in Swedish and English
* Excellent proficiency with MS Word, Excel, and Power Point
Technical knowledge/interest desirable but not required
