Project assistant/economy in Cooling System
2024-07-12
In this role you will support the Project Management team in large and small projects. You will be part of Project Management team, supporting Project managers with project economy & deliveries. Supporting the team to keep a good structured and organized work.
Your main stakeholders will be global customers & internal organization. This position is located in Landskrona.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
Contribute to customer satisfaction by supporting the Project Management team.
Cooperating across departments
Managing project economy, supporting when setting up new projects, cost, margin, change order and invoicing follow. Supporting with project reports
Support in successful project execution, following up all project deliveries.
Your background
You are supportive and self-confident and can handle both ups and downs and able to manage any problems that may occur.
You want to develop the business through challenge and improve processes and collaboration.
You are service-minded, creative, open-minded, and solution-focused.
Experienced in customer support and project execution in some way
Experience from Office work and business system
Good knowledge in business system as SAP, use ful when following project cost.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Welcome to apply before 2024-07-31 Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Peter Nilsson, peter.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer Philip Bengtsson +46 107 38 25 17, Unionen: Michael Fosselius +46 107 38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Michael Blomberg, Michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
261 35 LANDSKRONA
Hitachi Energy, Landskrona Jobbnummer
