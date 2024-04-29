Project assistant
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 37 000 students and 6 000 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The University of Gothenburg promotes equal opportunities, equality and diversity.The Environment for Development (EfD) is a unit at the School of Business, Economics and Law at University of Gothenburg. EfD is a global network of environmental economics research centers primarily based in the Global South. The overall objective of EfD is to support poverty alleviation and sustainable development by building environmental economics' capacity for policy-making processes. The EfD Initiative has centers hosted by academic institutions in Central America, Chile, China, Colombia, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Nigeria, Sweden, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, the US, and Vietnam. More information about EfD can be found on the EfD website: www.environmentfordevelopment.org.
EfD was launched in 2007 by the Environmental Economics Unit at the Department of Economics, University of Gothenburg, Sweden. EfD continues to work in close partnership with the Department of Economics, which has around 100 employees and 800 students. The collaboration is particularly strong with the research groups in environmental, behavioral and development economics.
Job assignments
To support the development of online learning resources (OLR) and the implementation of courses on environmental policy instruments, economics of climate change and sustainable development, (such as the course Policymaking for Climate and Circular Economy offered as a standalone course by Chalmers) EfD is now recruiting a project assistant. Specific tasks include:
A) Process and meeting facilitation:
• Coordinating meeting agendas
• Assisting administratively before, during and after meetings
B) Course and OLR development support:
• Providing process support in creating video material, AI-exercises and other OLR
• Communicating with teachers and the technical team in charge of filming and video editing
• Supporting teachers in developing slides, quiz and other teaching material
C) Course assistance
• Supporting in course planning and marketing
• Communicating with course participants and contribute to an inclusive learning environment
• Content uploading and continuous updating of online learning management system
• Supporting in assessment and feedback to students
• Conduct basic supervision for smaller projects
• Facilitating course activities (incl. zoom-meetings) and supporting study groups
• Assisting in course evaluation and documentation
• Making the perspectives and voices of course participants heard in the development work, testing and delivery, through actively seeking and analyzing feedback from student representatives.
Qualifications
To succeed in the role, the project assistant should ideally have an interdisciplinary background, with skills in pedagogics, as well as economics and environmental policy.
Required qualifications:
• A Bachelor's or Master's degree that is relevant for the position, for example in pedagogics, sustainability science, economics, environmental economics or engineering.
• Excellent proficiency of written and spoken English and Swedish
Merits:
• Project management and administrative skills
• Experience of pedagogical work and/or project work in an academic environment
• Computer skills, for example editing websites/learning management system (preferably Canvas), database management, use of software for statistical analysis and creating visualizations.
• An active interest in sustainability, economics and pedagogics
• Skills in editing video and audio files.
• Experience from international education (ie in English with students from multiple countries)
• Skills in AI prompting/prompt-engineering.
• Work-life experience outside of academia, especially working on sustainability, environmental policies or economics.
Personal suitability is of importance for this role. Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work both independently and in a team is also important.
Employment
The employment is a temporary position for 10 months with an extent of 90 %. The position is located at the Environment for Development, School of Business, Economics and Law, University of Gothenburg. Preferred starting date for the position is 2024-08-05.
For further information regarding the position
Please contact:
Erik Sterner, 0709720196, erik.sterner@efd.gu.se
.
Application
In order to apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to register an account in our online recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline. The selection of candidates is made on the basis of the qualifications registered in the application at the last date of application.
Please attach the following in the application:
- Personal letter
- CV
- Diploma/ degree certificate and grades
Applications must be received by: 2024-05-27
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
