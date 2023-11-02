Project assistant
2023-11-02
The Ukrainian Institute of Sweden is looking for a part-time project assistant that can take on the broader role of every-day tasks as well as the partial responsibility for individual cultural projects. You will work closely together with the Director of the institute and two other part-time employees in our office located in central Stockholm.
We look for someone who can start on a short notice, so interviews will be carried out as applications come in. Your communication skills in English must be excellent.
Role description
The Project assistant may, depending on previous experience, be involved in:
1. supporting in writing applications for grants
2. formulating and designing communication materials
3. preliminary project budgeting
4. coordinating working groups for individual projects
5. coordinating with the partners
6. project-related communication
7. supporting in the implementation of the event(s)
8. evaluation and reporting.
The tasks demand organization, communication and time management skills, and the ability to work independently, but in close communication with the Director of the institute and other colleagues.
Organisation description
The Ukrainian Institute of Sweden (Ukrainska Institutet i Sverige), founded in 2014, fills the huge gap in knowledge and understanding of Ukraine through culture and different events. It is a gathering platform for both Swedes and Ukrainians, which strengthens awareness of Ukraine's meaningful cultural heritage and rich cultural life. We work to further reinforce Swedish-Ukrainian cultural connections. We believe that understanding each other's culture and cooperating in this field constitute key elements of our society's ability to withstand any future threat. Our role is unique we are the first Ukraine-centric organization to become an associated member of the European Union National Institutes for Culture (Stockholm cluster) in 2015, and within this network we have become an integrated part of the European cultural scene. Please visit our homepage www.ukrainskainstitutet
as well as our more recent festival home page www.europeanspring.eu
for more information about our work.
Requirements:
• Excellent communication skills in English;
• Ability to work in multi-cultural teams and environments;
• Good teamwork and personal communication skills;
Skills that would be an additional asset:
• Good communication skills in Swedish or Ukrainian
• Experience in project management;
• Excellent organisational skills;
• Good computer skills;
We offer:
• An inclusive work environment with passionate colleagues interested in promoting Ukrainian culture and improving the inter-European dialogue.
• Flexibility;
• The position will be for 6 months, with the possibility of prolongation;
• Salary upon agreement based on experience.
How to apply?
Interested candidates are requested to submit their application by attachment to an e-mail to contact@ukrainskainstitutet.se
by 15 Nov 2023.
The application must include a cover letter and a CV outlining the motivation for this position, both comprised in a single pdf document which includes the first and last name of the candidate as document name.
Selected candidates will be called for an interview.
In case of questions, please do not hesitate to send an e-mail to contact@ukrainskainstitutet.se
