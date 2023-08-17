Project Assistant
2023-08-17
Job responsibilities:
1. Follow up on the progress of the company's new project construction;
2. Equipment customs declaration and related work coordination;
3. Responsible for managing all contracts, company level notifications, documents, systems, and other archives of the project department;
4. Other tasks assigned by department leaders;
Job requirements:
1. Proficient in using computer office Software, fluent in Chinese;
2. Bachelor's degree or above;
3. Strong communication, coordination, and problem-solving skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16
E-post: liuyeyu@senior798.com Omfattning
