Project and Site Manager- Gävle
Alstom Transport AB / Chefsjobb / Gävle Visa alla chefsjobb i Gävle
2024-03-08
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Gävle
, Västerås
, Upplands-Bro
, Eskilstuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Req: 447960
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Project and Site Manager in Gävle we're looking for?
Your future role
We are looking for you with experience of a strong and positive leadership to be our new Project and Site Manager for our maintenance business in Gävle och Västerås. You will work for our Services product line and the Rolling Stock Maintenance organisation within Alstom. You will have the full responsibility and accountability for our customer and for both the operational and financial performance of the business. You will be responsible and accountable to improve project Sales and profitability and continuously work to improve the delivery of the business. The position also includes personnel responsibility for the project and site management team.
You are also going to secure standard process implementation and sharing of best practice within the Nordics by working in a transversal manner. You will be an active and responsible part of the Rolling Stock Maintenance Nordics Management Team and report directly to Head of Rolling Stock Maintenance Nordics.
We'll look to you for:
Responsible to lead by example for a high level of work environment and safety maturity
Lead and manage the project governance process and reporting from project and site
Empower and support the project and site organization to be business driven organization with focus on financial and commercial results.
Ensure standard process deployment and adherence to ensure consistency in the delivery of the project with focus on continuous improvement
Promote the Alstom Code of Ethics and adherence to the highest standards of ethical conduct.
Manage critical interface with relevant Customer management representatives
Responsible to identify and manage Variation Orders/Additional work
Responsible and accountable to secure that the project and site organization deliver in accordance with our commitments meet and/or manage customer expectations
Working with Alstom will give you a unique possibility to gain in depth knowledge in the technical aspect of our business. This is a company where you can make a career and development opportunities are part of our company culture.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Excellent team management skills with focus on a positive leadership.
Good technical education and experience or equivalent.
Proven leadership skills.
Ability to manage customer relationship.
Excellent negotiation skills.
English and Swedish at a fluent level is mandatory for this role
Advantage would be:
Experience in the railway industry,
Experience of working in and with multi-national companies and in different business cultures.
Who are you?
We are looking for a person that manages by clear objectives and that when needed will act agile to find solutions to problems that arise. You set high objectives for yourself and your team and works hard and persistently to achieve those goals. Its important for you to adapt and find win-win solutions by being a team player and focusing on common goals.
To succeed in the role you need to have experience of a leading role where you manage strong by objectives and not details, preferably in production. You are used to running long projects and working with improvements and change management. We believe that you also have a lot of experience in commercial, contractual and customer management. You are used to dealing With KPI deployment and proper reporting and analysis. Know how to empower and support your project and site organization to act as business driven organization with focus on our customers satisfaction while delivering financial and commercial results.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career.
You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alstom Transport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8526545