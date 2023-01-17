Project and Sales Support Manager
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Control Room Solutions within ABB Energy Industries drives growth for customers while supporting safe, efficient and profitable operations with strong global execution capacity, an extensive service footprint and capabilities, and innovative digital leadership.
Do you have a genuine passion for business and are a confident leader? Do you thrive in a change-oriented environment? Challenge yourself in this key role at Energy Industries within ABB Industrial Automation. We enable control centers specially designed with the operators in focus to drive productivity, quality and safety to new levels. Read more about our offer https://new.abb.com/control-rooms
The position can be located in Västerås or Borås.
Your responsibilities
Support in developing the global business within ABB as well as with our end customers.
Leading a team of skilled colleagues in project, Control Room Studies- Layout&Design, Marketing and order handling -
most of them located in Borås.
Working with the team towards common goals with the responsibility for improving processes.
Working cross-functionally and being part of our management team.
Defining and implementing effective initiatives in alignment with global strategy.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for
your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A degree within the technical area.
Experience of at least five years from leadership in global organization.
Experience from business to business sales and ability to demonstrate that you can support to grow successful customer relations. Interest and knowledge in layout and design of Control Rooms.
Building your leadership on trust, collaboration and great communication.
Being an analytical person who can grasp both the big picture as well as pay attention to details and focus on continuous improvements comes naturally to you.
Taking ownership of your areas of responsibility and being self-sufficient as well as a team player.
Fluency in English and Swedish is a must, written and spoken alike.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Is this the right role for you? For further questions, please contact Recruiting Manager, Ulf Engberg, +46 21 32 85 62. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +4621-34 25 72, Unionen: Lennart Rixman, +46 21 32 52 25, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 21 34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +4690-17 68 00.
Please apply with your CV complemented with a letter of motivation. Welcome to apply before February 13.
