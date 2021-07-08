Project and Commodity Buyer Fluid Management Powertrain - Volvo Business Services AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg

Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg2021-07-08This isn't any longer a conventional commercial vehicle company. An increasing global population, booming e-commerce and a growing, connected middle class contribute to rising demand for construction and transportation. Climate change, congested cities, hazardous road and working conditions call for future transportation technology and systems solutions that are safer, cleaner and more efficient.This transformation journey both needs to be sustainable for the success of Volvo Group and for the survival of our planet. Our ambition is that 100% of our products are fossil fuel free enabled from 2040.Would you like to shape this future of transportation together with us? Do you have fun driving business? Do you enjoy cross functional work? Do you want to join a dynamic global team? If you have answered "yes" to above questions, please keep reading!Within Powertrain Base Engine Purchasing, we, Fluid Management Powertrain, are looking for a Commodity & Project Buyer, located either in Gothenburg (Sweden) or in Saint Priest (France)The Fluid Management Powertrain team consists of 7 strong professionals and is accountable for all the operational and project activities within Europe and lead the strategic activities globally for both our Internal Combustion Engine and E-mobility activities:Within the team, we have structured the work around 4 segments commodities Pump & Thermostat, Oil separator, filtration, Oil filter housing, cooling systems & oil system valves.In this role, you will lead the commodity of several of our team segments including suppliers host responsibilities.What will you work on?Contribute to segment strategiesSelect suppliers and drive project activitiesDrive & deliver performanceGenerate cost reduction ideas and lead implementation activitiesManage and negotiate product/processes changesNegotiate & execute agreements with suppliersForecast cost evolution for scope of responsibilityOptimize supply chain and secure deliveriesManage supplier relationshipMonitor, identify and mitigate risks. Manage crisis situationsDrive all relevant activities to deliver on QDCFTSR targets during production phase and after production phase for Revenue Parts.QDCFTSR: Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk ManagementPersonal Profile:We believe you are a supportive team player and are comfortable working with different cultures, people and cross functionally, taking the lead in various groups and situationsYou also have the ability to take ownership of various tasks and possess strong problem-solving skills in combination with analytical mindset. We also think that you are result oriented and like doing business.We would like to welcome you to our team where positive attitude, perseverance and focus on continuous improvement are a must:You like doing business and you are result oriented, with a proven ability to establish targets and drive resultsYou are agile and ready to work in a new segment environment where team organization, panel and strategy are under constructionThe ability to take ownership for your deliverables is a must, being solution oriented and having analytical mind-setBesides that, you should have:Experience working with commercial topics in a preferably global environment.High level of negotiation and problem-solving skills.With an open and entrepreneurial mind-set.Being fluent in English.University degree in Business or Technology related fields.What we offer?We can offer you a dynamic, interesting and challenging job where you will be able to grow within the Volvo Group and develop your skills being:Part of a global and diverse team, with purchasing teammates in different continents.Part of shaping the world into a more sustainably future.Part of a fun working culture with high pace where it does not get boring.Sounds good? Curious about the position? Well don't wait, put in your application and give us a call if you are looking forward to know more.Hamid Boufenzer, Manager Fluid Management Powertrain, +33 664051346GTP strives to be a multicultural and global organization. We welcome applicants that can even further increase our diversity.2021-07-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24Volvo Business Services AB5853198