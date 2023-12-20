Project Administrator for our client in Stockholm (hybrid)
2023-12-20
We are currently seeking a motivated, enthusiastic, and proactive colleague to support the group manager in ensuring the smooth functioning of the organization as a whole. Collaborating effectively with your colleagues and independently tackling challenges are integral to your work style. You thrive on generating new ideas and possess a flexible mindset.
The primary responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Assisting, implementing, and providing innovative ideas for administrative tasks.
• Facilitating workshops and organizing team-building or engagement events.
• Creating and advising on content and communication within the group, acting as a point of contact.
• Supporting and attending team meetings.
• Project management.
• License renewal.
Requirements
• Problem-solving abilities.
• Good organizational skills.
• Customer-oriented mindset.
• Excellent communication skills, both with individuals and larger groups.
• Social skills and effective planning.
• Leadership qualities.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Please send your CV in English and a letter of motivation.
Start Date: 2024-01-08
End Date: 2024-07-01
Deadline: 2023-12-22
Location: Södertälje. Hybrid (combination of onsite and offsite)
Contact person: +46 79 58 55 59
