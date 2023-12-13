Programs Administrator
Join Our Journey: Hyper Island Program Administrator
In a world defined by constant change, Hyper Island empowers individuals and organizations to not only adapt, but thrive. Rooted in technology, business, and design, we're on a mission to shape the future through immersive learning experiences.
Your Role:
As a Program Administrator at Hyper Island, you will play a pivotal role in the seamless execution of our educational programs. Your expertise in administration, coupled with your ability to foster strong relationships, will ensure our programs run efficiently and effectively. Your mission will be to manage the logistics of our programs, acting as a vital link between students and Hyper Island's administration. You will report directly to the Head of Support Services & Employee Experience, aligning your efforts with our overarching educational goals.
What You'll Do:
Streamline Program Administration: Efficiently manage and continuously improve program administration processes, while providing expert guidance to Program Managers on compliance with Yrkeshögskolan regulations.
Support Students and Academic Compliance: Assist students with logistical inquiries, such as proof of studies and internship documentation, and manage academic administration tasks like grade entries and diploma issuance.
Coordinate and Evaluate: Collaborate with other administrators in Stockholm and Karlskrona to share program administration responsibilities, and lead program evaluation activities, including survey creation, analysis, and reporting to various authorities: Yrkeshögskolemyndigheten, CSN, Mecenat, ensuring compliance and accuracy.
Who We're Looking For:
You are a planner, a doer, a collaborator, a clear communicator, a questioner, a team player, a coordinator and above all: an organiser.
Your exceptional organizational skills, combined with your ability to thrive in a dynamic environment, make you an ideal candidate for this role. You are a team player who values collaboration.
Key Skills & Qualifications:
Impeccable verbal and written communication skills in English and Swedish.
Proven experience in an administrative role, preferably within an educational setting within the context of the Swedish Yrkeshögskola.
Strong knowledge of Google products and digital tools, coupled with the ability to quickly adapt to and learn new programs and platforms, is essential for this role.
Outstanding communication skills, adept at liaising with diverse groups.
University degree or another education and training we consider as equivalent.
A flair for team building and fostering experience-based learning environments.
Our Benefits:
Flexible Work: Based in Stockholm or in a commuting distance, we embrace flexible working arrangements to suit your lifestyle.
Contract: Your rights and fair working conditions are assured under our collective union agreement-based contract.
Vacation: Enjoy 25 paid vacation days to relax and rejuvenate.
Well-being: Benefit from a sports contribution of 5000 SEK annually to support your health and fitness.
Join Us:
Embark on a full-time journey as soon as possible with a 6-month contract, ready to kick off at the earliest possibility, and the chance for a future extension.
Apply Now:
Send us your application via Teamtailor.
Hyper Island is waiting for you. Let's co-create the future of education together Ersättning
