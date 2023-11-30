Programs Administrator
2023-11-30
Job description
As Programs Administrator you are creating the structure to support Program Managers in their mission to provide a transformative learning experiences for our students. You are a planner, a doer, a collaborator, a clear communicator, a questioner, a team player and above all: an organiser. You live and breathe administration, constantly on the lookout for the most effective and fun way to do things.
Responsibilities & tasks
• Ensure that the Programs administration is conducted in a streamlined fashion, questioning every step along the way, and finding ways to make our work more fun.
Provide guidance to Program Managers with regards to rules and regulations from Yrkeshögskolan.
Support students with their logistics inquiries; creating proof of studies, insurance and internship documentation.
Perform grade entries, create diplomas and other graduation requirements.
Manage and create the Programs Steering Committee documentation.
Partake in team development, reflection and feedback sessions.
Champion the Programs evaluation activities, building surveys and reporting results.
Conduct all reporting to authorities and the like (Yrkeshögskolan, CSN, Mecenat, Lynda, etc).
Share the Programs administration duties with two other fantastic Programs administrators, based in Stockholm and Karlskrona.
Experience & competence
Impeccable verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish a strong asset).
Previous work experience within administration.
A natural affinity for communication, team building and experience based learning.
Complete University degree or similar Higher Education.
Strong knowledge of Google products (Google Docs, Google Sheets, etc).
Ability to learn new systems quickly.
You should apply even if you don't think that your credentials are a 100% match with the position description. We are looking for relevant skills and experience, not a checklist that exactly matches the position itself.
Skills and behaviours
A genuine interest in administration, planning, grid creation and tracking.
Attention to detail and ability to self organise.
Ability to develop and nurture long term relationships.
Excellent communication skills.
Proactive and can think outside of the box.
A love for questioning how things are done and disturbing the status quo.
Strong skills in self planning and reporting out.
Flexible, funny, team player.
Terms
Embark on a full-time journey with a 6-month contract, ready to kick off at the earliest possibility, and the chance for a future extension.
Location
