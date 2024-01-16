Programme Officer Eurasia to Civil Rights Defenders in Stockholm
2024-01-16
We are in an expansion phase, which has opened up many interesting job opportunities. Are you an expert on the political and human rights situation in Eurasia? Do you want to use your strategical skills to contribute to the advocacy work of Civil Rights Defenders? Then you might be the one we are looking for.
About the role
As Programme Officer you will work directly with the Department Director to manage and follow up on the programme and long-term partnerships with human rights organisations in the Eurasia Region. You will be responsible for setting programme priorities and tracking political developments in the Eurasia Region.
The Eurasia Programme Officer reports to the Eurasia Department Director.
The role offers great variety, including work tasks such as:
• Monitor and analyze the human rights situation in the Eurasia region.
• Identify, prepare, assess and implement program activities.
• Follow-up on program activities.
• Conduct human rights activities together with partners.
• Initiate and participate in lobbying and advocacy actions.
• Provide drafts on editorials, articles, appeals and statements for website and media.
• Establish and maintain contacts with relevant actors such as various donors.
About you
As a person, you like to take initiative and generate activity. You collaborate with others and make sure to contribute to reaching common goals and you understand that responsibilities as well as rewards should be shared within the team.
Furthermore, you see the long-term significance and further consequences of things and can accept and tackle demanding goals with enthusiasm and flexibility to fulfil our mission and vision.
It is fundamental for you to resist undue pressure in decision-making and to communicate key points and ideas with clarity. If you also understand how background, culture and group affiliation affects oneself and others and have the ability to take this into account when making decisions, you will be successful in this role.
We assume that you share our values.
To be suitable for this role you have:
• A Bachelor's degree in Law, Political Science, International Relations or similar, including education on international human rights mechanisms.
• At least 3 years of relevant working experience.
• Documented experience of Project management.
• Document experience of NGO-work.
• Documented experience of Advocacy work.
• Fluency in English (orally and written) and at least one Eurasian language.
• Working experience from Eurasia region preferably, human rights related work.
• Strong IT skills, including good knowledge of Microsoft 365 (Teams, Outlook, Excel, PPT, Word).
It is a meri if you are fluent in Russian.
For this position, a valid work permit for Sweden is required.
About the employment
This is a full-time permanent employment with 6 months probationary employment, starting according to agreement. As an organisation, we strive for diversity and we see your background, experience and personality as a contribution to the organisation.
You will be based in Stockholm at our headquarters. We offer you a pleasant and modern workplace that values flexibility when it comes to working hours and the possibility to work remotely. We apply Collective Agreement with Fremia.
Please apply as soon as possible, as we recruit on an ongoing basis. Last day of application is February 11, 2024.
For more information about the position, please contact recruiting manager Helen Rask: helen.rask@crd.org
.
Local union representative: joanna.hellstrom@crd.org
(Unionen).
About us
Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent international human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 300 organisations in 50 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog.
Civil Rights Defenders has around 100 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org (https://app.teamtailor.com/companies/quKUlp2-vJo/jobs/1031785/edit/www.crd.org). Ersättning
