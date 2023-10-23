Programme Officer
2023-10-23
Are you passionate about global development issues and want to support Swedish organisations in their commitment to work for a just and sustainable world? ForumCiv is looking for a Programme officer focusing on Latin America. You will work with assessing applications for financial support and reports, but also be engaged in networking, coaching and capacity development with Swedish organisations having partnerships with local organisations, mainly in Latin America.
The person we are looking for should view civil society organisations as important actors for creating a just and sustainable world and have a deep contextual knowledge of Latin America, obtained by living and working in the region for at least 5 years. The person should have a good understanding of Swedish civil society and CSOs.
You will be joining a highly motivated international team at an exciting time when lots of changes take place. You will belong to the ForumCiv head office in Stockholm and report to the Head of the Swedish Partnership Programme Unit.
The position is full-time and permanent. Starting date for the position is 1 February 2024. The position is available if funding for the position is secured. Position description as below.
Key areas of responsibility
• Assess partnership applications and reports in accordance with ForumCiv's framework for sub-granting.
• Monitor geographic contexts and/or thematic trends relevant to the sub-granting portfolio and prioritised areas of ForumCiv.
• Support Swedish organisations through networking, coaching and capacity development.
• Contribute to method development and learning
Qualifications required
• Excellent context knowledge of Latin America
• Relevant academic degree in Development Studies, International Relations, Social Science, Political Science, Programme management, Human Rights or equivalent qualifications obtained in another way.
• Minimum 5 years of work experience in the development sector.
• Minimum 5 years' experience of living and working in Latin America.
• Good understanding of the role of the civil society for/in development.
• Good knowledge of Swedish civil society
• Good ability to combine theory with operational work and perform qualified analysis and site visits.
• Good knowledge in project administration.
• Fluent in English
• Native Spanish speaking
Experience from working under the Swedish government's CSO-strategy.
