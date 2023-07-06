Program Quality & Administration - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
We are committed to be a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to making a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
The Position
As a Program Quality & Administration in the Product Portfolio & Planning, you will work to secure the quality, metrics and administrate all phases of our Program Increments within the complete Volvo Group Connected Solution. In collaboration with our Program Lead, RTE's and different initiative owners, you will support with tools and structures within mostly Jira to secure a consistent quality level of the documentation and enable clarity transparency of what we plan and deliver.
The growth and continuous development of our team members is important to us. In our team, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with experts of Product Portfolio and Initiative owners to deepen and broaden your knowledge of the business that Volvo Group is conducting and targeting. As an employee of Volvo Group you will benefit from the Groups common possibilities for individual development and personal carrier.
What we can offer you
You will be part of a company that will engage your curiosity and empower you to take action. We show ownership and collectively take responsibility for the total delivery. Furthermore, we offer a solid benefits package, flexible work arrangements and possibilities to grow.
We are located at Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes innovation in areas of IoT, autonomous driving, connectivity and electromobility.
Within Product Portfolio & Planning you will be part of a team that work cross Volvo Group Connected Solutions and Volvo Group to create consolidated plans and outlook, drive and lead our Program Increments.
Your profile
We are looking for you that have a sense of quality and order with an experience in Atlassian's tools (Jira and Confluence) with a flair for supporting others in making quality matter. You should have an eye for details, love to have order and master administration of large amount of data. Personal skillset and experience is in this role more important than a degree, but we welcome you with an education background from computer science, quality & process or similar.
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please note that the role will be fulfilled as soon as possible and the recruitment activities will start immediate.
This role is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and we require that you have a valid work permit in Sweden.
Please contact Jörgen Wahlund, Director Product Portfolio and Planning, +46765533906
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7946713