Program Quality and Safety Manager - 424202
Alstom Transport AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Göteborg
, Falköping
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Program Quality and Safety Manager in Göteborg we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Anders WIIK EKEBERGH (Cluster/Country Quality Director), and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
You'll be responsible for the quality assurance in the allocated Product development Programs. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (primarily with the Program Manager and the other Program Core Team members), following up on the program quality plan and ensuring proper application during program execution and much more.
You'll specifically take care of quality assurance planning for the program, including managing non-conformities and facilitate problem solving aiming at reducing the cost of non-quality. In addition, you will drive the return of experience process and support analysis of quality engineering processes and KPIs in order to identify improvements opportunities.
We'll look to you for:
Managing System Engineering assurance activities (mainly related to SW development) and controlling deliverables compliance through inspections and delivery reviews
Supporting the program teams to prepare Gate Reviews & follow up related action plans
Ensuring that Design-, Peer- and Safety Reviews are well prepared to support Gate Review process
Ensuring process compliance by both leading Process Inspections and Internal Audits
Report quality and safety alerts within the program and ensure return of experience process.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's degree in Engineering (computer science, electromechanical/electrical...) or equivalent
Expertise in managing Quality and problem solving tools
Knowledge of Quality standard (ISO9001, CMMI...)
Fluency in English is a must and Swedish would be an asset
Experience from Quality auditing and Process management would be an asset
Experience from SW development in an Agile environment would be an asset as well as experience from working with V&V-activities and/or Safety.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with products that after being developed are used by other Alstom teams around the world and generate major cost savings in customer projects.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards Engineering Quality Manager.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
415 05 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Alstom Transport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7855898