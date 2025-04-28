Program Organiser
2025-04-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
The International Youth Initiative Program (YIP) is an anthroposophically inspired one-year, residential, educational course based in Ytterjärna, Sweden. Each year YIP hosts an international group of 40 young people from around the world. YIP provides a platform on which weekly courses are offered in a broad variety of themes. Participants are given the space, support and knowledge to explore some of the fundamental questions in our society today, to engage consciously in their personal development and to gain social leadership capacities.
A key responsibility of a program coordinator is to live and work on our shared campus and be available to mentor and coach the participants directly throughout the year and support the individual as well as the entire community through a full time learning experience. YIP is a lifestyle program where much more then the course times are spent together, as meals and other aspects of our daily life are shared too.
Organizers of YIP coordinate, plan and facilitate the 10-month curriculum and are responsible for all logistics and other practicalities including the coordination of volunteers. As a member of the organising team, you also share the responsibility to secure sufficient financial means in the form of grants and donations to fund our operation.
For the 2025-2026 curriculum it will be required to spend 3 months in India during the Outpost of the program.
Requirements
• Fluent in English both in the spoken and written word
• Minimum 2 years of experience working with youth 18-28
• International drivers license or transferable to EU
• Able to live full-time on campus in Ytterjärna.
Preference
• In addition to pedagogical interest and skills; Involvement in civil society, community development, social entrepreneurship or social work
• Familiarity with anthroposophy, art of hosting
Key competencies
• Professional writing and verbal communication skills
• Experience and skills in organization and planning
• Capable to work independently as well as in a team
• A creative and innovative approach
• Adaptability and flexibility in a dynamic work environment
• Ability to work with and be supportive of culturally diverse people and groups
• International and/or travel experience
• Computer skills (website updating, email, spreadsheets, design)
• Experience working with youth
Please include the following in your application:
CV,
1 page motivation letter (focus on your approach towards youth, your understanding of the job, your commitment to the world at large, your unique contribution to our team and your intrinsic motivation and personal care),
1 page biography,
1 personal reference letter,
1 professional reference letter. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09
E-post: info@yip.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare International Youth Initative Program
Kulturcentrum Järna 13 (visa karta
153 91 JÄRNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9307810