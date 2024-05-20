Program Manager to Business Tech
2024-05-20
As a Program Manager in Core Platforms, you are responsible for managing complex cross cutting initiatives as well as to catalyst growth and personal development in your team of experienced Program Managers. You will play an important role in developing the Program Management function and our community, have a dual focus, working hand-on, drive projects, create basis for decisions and manages troubleshooting of different problems cross product areas and/or business operations involved in the project.
Furthermore you will be leading other coworkers in the Program Management function, be a key enabler for the new operating model making sure your team has the best circumstances to develop and grow, work together with Head of Program Management and the other managers to plan and develop the function. As a program manager you play an important part in following and implementing the H&M Groups vision, goals, and strategies into the program management field.
We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled program manager to join our dynamic team. As a program manager, you will be responsible for overseeing and driving the successful execution of multiple projects and initiatives within the organization, fostering a culture of creativity and managing programs that deliver impactful and forward thinking solutions.
Your role will involve leading cross-functional teams, managing budgets, ensuring timely delivery and fostering effective communication among stakeholders. If you are a highly motivated and forward-thinking program manager with a passion for driving and delivering impactful solutions, we invite you to apply! Be part of our dynamic and innovative team in Core Platforms today!
Responsibilities
Lead, manage and execute large cross-cutting projects (programs), involving many Product Teams , and often connected to a technology component.
Lead initiatives across Functions, Value streams, Tech Centers and Product teams, together with business function stakeholders, to achieve complex changes that require synchronized backlogs and activities .
Responsible for planning and preparing the roll-out of programs in countries, coordinating both with regional stakeholders as well as program stakeholders, ensuring alignment on dependencies and timelines .
Take ownership for planning, issue handling as well as key stakeholders management.
Develop a thorough understanding of business processes and technical challenges
Continuously improve the cooperation between the Business Tech organization and other stakeholders at H&M and catalyze the cooperation within the Business Tech organization
Qualifications
Passion for people, coaching and engaging your colleagues
Full develop contact network across core platform Tech center
Well established contact network across the rest of the BT organization
A true role model for the H&M values and an inspirational and collaborative leader
Conducts and documents continuous dialogue and follow-up conversations
Taking an active part in building the Program Management community
Create and define Objectives and Key Results for initiatives you are involved in
You can Identify interdependencies within a dynamic product landscape and complex organization and create awareness & understanding around it .
You communicate with experience of forming alliances and bringing together multiple stakeholders, both internal and external to execute on a common mission , even though you do not always have the formal authority.
Your excellent communication and interpersonal skills provide you with the ability to build relationships and influence stakeholders on all levels.
Excellent leadership skills with the ability to inspire and motivate cross-functional teams.
Lead and drive alignment of technical discussions related to the assigned program
Strong analytical problem-solving skills, with the ability to think creatively and develop innovative solution
Functional Knowledge
Project/Program Management - you are today a member of the Program Management function and have proven that you can successfully manage and delivery complex projects and programs, involving multiple projects.
You have a strong understanding of program management methodologies, tools and best practices
You have exceptional organizational and time management abilities, with a keen eye on the details
You bring strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to make sound decisions under pressure
People leadership
Product Roadmap Development
Deep background in product and solution testing and evaluation
Drive quality agenda for the products being developed within the program
Cross cutting knowledge of business strategy & tech solutions
Proven experience in budget management and financial analysis
Familiarity with design thinking, agile methodologies and lean start up principles
You have great leadership skills and believes in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. The work is executed with a focus on value creation, growth and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. The goal is always to achieve outstanding customer value and business results .
Company Description
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits and a flexible work life, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm, Sweden. Candidates with EU work permits ONLY!
We at H&M Group welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like. We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture.
