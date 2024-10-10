Program Manager Hvdc Engineering Council
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-10-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Position Overview
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced individual to be part of a key function in driving and coordinating the HVDC Engineering council. You will play a key role together with the Steering Committee for the council. On daily basis you work with preparations for technical seminars and planning of Functional Competence Assessments. In the role you also perform training of new assessors.
Work environment where all of us can be seen, respected, and belong. Let's bring Diversity 360 to life where diversity + collaboration = great innovation.
Your responsibilities
Drive and facilitate HVDC Engineering Council
Planning for Technical Seminars
Planning of Functional Competence Assessments
Communication about HVDC Engineering Council activities
Your background
Experience from similar roles
Self-driven
Effective communication and networking skills
Proficient in English since you will be part of a company that operates on the global arena
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 25 October! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Mattias Schollin, mattias.schollin@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Magnus Rönnholm, magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8947919