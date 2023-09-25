Program Manager
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Role description:
Volvo Cars EMEA Digital Online is looking for a Program Manager with technical profile who has worked in the area of online sales and digital transformation. You will work in close collaboration together with our EMEA markets and Product clusters in Commercial Digital organisation, as well as commercial and business stakeholders. You will be the voice of the markets and focus on their needs to help our customers and markets to get the best digital experience. You will provide accurate and expert feedback to the markets related to digital products, systems and digital system landscape, as well as support local digital initiatives. Experience in the area of Digital Transformation, with focus on online sales, including API migration, enable markets to adopt new solutions to improve customer, retailer and EMEA NSC experience for online sales.
Responsibilities:
You will be responsible for many contact areas and work closely with different stakeholders which requires you to be an expert at communication and have sound technical knowledge of product development in EMEA markets, as well as project management for digital transformation in the online channel. You will act as a bridge to our central teams representing market voices internally. As a team, we are working in an environment defined by multicultural and multinational diversity and we hope you will enjoy the benefits it brings to our work life.
• Proven track record of successfully implementing new systems, technical solutions or programs in a fast-paced, digital landscape.
• Skilled at leading, influencing and developing cross-functional matrixed teams to deliver against multi-track roadmaps.
• Extensive knowledge and experience in the Direct to Customer channel with respect to technical product capability in the online area - both front-end and backend systems.
• Experience in designing E2E architecture for Direct to Customer journey - sales channel.
• Deep understanding of Customer Journey in Online Sales and Order to Delivery process with focus on requirements of EMEA markets.
• Understand the market-specific requirements in EMEA region, set priorities in collaboration with central products teams and drive product development based on market requirements.
• Leading and facilitating the communication of technical strategies, latest development or changes impacting your area.
• Possess strong decision-making and prioritization skills with the ability to think end-to-end.
• Excellent communicator, with experience in stakeholder management and getting buy-in for ideas and roadmaps.
• Experience in business and market development, coordinating rollout, launch and support.
• Change management experience within digital organizations, with focus on strategy and roadmap.
Your profile:
You are a person who thrives when work is a bit stimulating and requires problem solving. You should have the ability to work under demanding and changing conditions, but keep the big picture perspective since our landscape constantly evolves in unexpected ways. You are structured, innovative and have a strong customer focus in combination with technical competence and a business-oriented attitude. Strong focus on delivery and deadline is required. You enjoy teamwork; contribute with team spirit and likes taking on responsibility.
• A university degree in engineering.
• A master's degree in business administration or equivalent
• Several years of experience in large digital organizations (preferably automotive), with focus on market, business and customer development.
• Good knowledge of Volvo ecosystem between car and various systems involved in the online customer journey.
• Certification in Product Management is a plus.
• Ability to see the big picture, solve problems and act under pressure
• A global and agile mindset with strong customer focus.
• Experience in working Agile and using Azure Dev Ops (ADO).
• Strong awareness of cultural diversity and flexibility to work in a multicultural environment.
• Excellent communication skills.
• Fluent in English - both written and spoken
• Additional languages considered a merit
Application:
Please apply for the position through the link. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "67013-41936301". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Keerthi Veeraraghavan 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8141404