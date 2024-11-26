Program Manager
For our client Uggla Engineering, we are currently recruiting Program Manager.
Our client is seeking a highly skilled Facility Integration Program Manager to oversee the integration of complex equipment and systems.. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in coordinating the integration of state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring seamless functionality and operational efficiency. This role requires a combination of technical oversight, project management expertise, and effective communication skills.
Key Responsibilities: Lead and manage the facility integration project of the battery gigaplant, overseeing the integration of complex equipment and systems to ensure operational readiness.
Coordinate with equipment vendors, engineering teams, and contractors to ensure successful installation, commissioning, and integration of equipment within the facility.
Develop and maintain project schedules, resource allocations, and progress tracking using planning software and tools.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define integration requirements, specifications, and acceptance criteria for equipment and systems.
Provide technical oversight and guidance on equipment installation, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Facilitate effective communication channels between project teams, equipment vendors, and stakeholders to ensure alignment and collaboration.
Monitor project progress and performance, identifying and mitigating risks and issues proactively.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance integration processes, productivity, and quality.
Prepare regular project status reports and presentations for senior management, highlighting key milestones, achievements, and challenges.
Support training and knowledge transfer activities to ensure operational readiness and user proficiency with integrated systems.
Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Electrical/Mechanical Engineering, or related field; Master's degree preferred.
Proven experience in program management roles within facility integration projects, preferably in high-tech manufacturing or industrial environments.
Strong technical background with expertise in equipment integration, automation systems, and facility operations.
Proficiency in project management tools and software, such as Primavera P6, Microsoft Project, or equivalent.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to effectively interact with diverse stakeholders at all levels.
Strong leadership capabilities with a track record of driving successful project outcomes in complex environments.
Detail-oriented mindset with a focus on quality, accuracy, and compliance.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and manage multiple priorities simultaneously.
Professional certifications in project management (e.g., PMP) or relevant engineering disciplines are desirable. Så ansöker du
