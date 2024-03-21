Program Manager
Cisco Networking Service Provider Automation PMO (Program Management Office) is looking for a Program Manager who is interested in joining the Product Lifecycle development organization. You will have the opportunity to lead the development and deployment of highly scalable and robust Software, Hardware products.
At Cisco, you will:
Work in an agile/waterfall environment, collaborating with engineering and product teams to plan requirements, develop timelines, identify, and mitigate risks to product deliveries.
Work with Cross-functional Program Teams. Drive technical tradeoffs in collaboration with cross-functional leaders across Cisco.
Drive process improvements and give to the development and implementation of best practices and standards. Find opportunities to optimize program planning and development.
Expertise to support other Program Managers in driving end-to-end engineering planning & development across multiple product and engineering teams.
Collaborate with customers, partners, and team members across Cisco globally.
Who You'll Work With:
You will work with an exciting team, committed to helping you grow and succeed. You will work with Cross-functional teams consisting of Engineering, Product Management, Supply Chain, Customer Experience, Technical Support, Documentation teams and frequently with peers in PMO. We work hard, have fun, and are making a big difference at Cisco.
Who You Are:
You will be a self-starter; willing to roll-up your sleeves to get things done.
You will be a master of orchestration, able to balance various priorities at the same time.
You will be a role model for Relationship Management and translating between Technology and Business.
You will be a problem-solver; someone that is comfortable working with ambiguity and dealing with complex problems in an evolving landscape.
Minimum requirements:
Bachelor's degree or master's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology and other related field.
2-5 Years proven experience as a Technical Program Manager, leading and delivering the most complex technical programs in an Agile/Waterfall software development environment with a focus on Software, Hardware deployments.
Good experience in Software development and delivery using Jira.
Demonstrable experience in identifying, analyzing, and resolving program issues. End- to- End Program Execution
Organized verbal and written business communication skills
Knowledge of Jira, Microsoft 365-Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Power BI, Project Plan, Basic Coding Knowledge
Strong Presentation Skills
Preferred requirements:
Techno-Functional
Experience in driving cross-functional teams and their alignment.
Coaches and mentor others on the best agile practices.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, constantly evolving environment.
Executive presence/good communication skills to build rapport with engineering stakeholders.
Ability to make informed decisions and prioritize tasks based on business objectives and constraints.
Comfortable with ambiguity and able to navigate through uncertainty while maintaining focus on program objectives.
We Are Cisco
#WeAreCisco, where each person is unique, but we bring our talents to work as a team and make a difference powering an inclusive future for all.
We embrace digital, and help our customers implement change in their digital businesses. Some may think we're "old" (36 years strong) and only about hardware, but we're also a software company. And a security company. We even invented an intuitive network that adapts, predicts, learns, and protects. No other company can do what we do - you can't put us in a box!
But "Digital Transformation" is an empty buzz phrase without a culture that allows for innovation, creativity, and yes, even failure (if you learn from it.)
Day to day, we focus on the give and take. We give our best, give our egos a break, and give of ourselves (because giving back is built into our DNA.) We take accountability, bold steps, and take difference to heart. Because without diversity of thought and a dedication to equality for all, there is no moving forward.
