Program Manager - strategic focus Capacity
E.ON Sverige AB / Kulturjobb / Malmö Visa alla kulturjobb i Malmö
2024-03-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos E.ON Sverige AB i Malmö
, Hässleholm
, Halmstad
, Karlshamn
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
E.ON är ett internationellt privatägt energiföretag. 70.000 medarbetare i 15 länder arbetar dagligen för utvecklingen av tekniska innovationer och användarvänliga kundlösningar för den nya energivärlden. Vi är det första stora energibolaget som verkligen fokuserar på framtidens energilösningar genom våra affärsområden för smarta nät och kundlösningar.
About us
E.ON Energy Networks has embarked on an exciting journey to drive a sustainable energy transition with outstanding accessibility for our customers. Our strategy is deeply rooted in our operations and is based on four focus areas and two enablers. Now, we want to further strengthen our strategic shift by becoming faster at implementing our strategy, and therefore, we are changing the way we manage our operations. We will establish a cross-functional program for each focus area to coordinate and focus our strategic work and utilize our resources in the best possible way. This will involve significant changes in both operations and work methods, and now we are looking for individuals who want to be part of driving this change!
Your role
We are now seeking an experienced program manager to lead the program for the strategic focus area of Capacity. In this role, you will own the long-term roadmap and develop it in close collaboration with your team and key stakeholders, and you will be responsible for achieving the program's targets. You will ensure that the program has the right resources and provide guidance within the program's framework to both program members and the rest of the organization in a way that promotes our corporate culture.
In this role, you will lead the work within the program with a focus on coordination, communication, and strategic progress. You will plan and organize the work, delegate tasks, follow up, and ensure both the timeline and implementation of projects and other activities within the program. You will identify stakeholders and their interests and engage them in the program. When this new set up is established, you will be part of a team of other program managers, working closely together to ensure strategic goal achievement and supporting each other in cross-company processes.
Your experience
We are looking for someone with extensive experience in program management, coordination of program/project portfolios, and delivering business value in line with the company's strategy. It is highly meritorious for this position if you have relevant project management certifications and have worked with electricity grid issues such as grid operation and network planning. We also appreciate if you combine this with knowledge of applicable regulations and industry trends related to the electricity grid. Additionally, you are expected to have an academic degree in engineering, economics, or a related field, and it is advantageous if you also hold an MBA or M.Sc.
To thrive and succeed in this role, we believe that you have a demonstrated experience in leading senior project managers and the ability to positively influence employees and colleagues through a clear yet humble approach. We believe that you can engage stakeholders in the organization's change efforts and navigate a complex organization. Therefore, we hope that you dare to challenge both the operations and have an open attitude towards change while creating stability in everyday work. It is also important that you are confident in your communication and have a business-oriented approach in your dialogue with, for example, municipalities, customers, and contractors.
This is a new but highly prioritized role for E.ON Energy Networks, where the right candidate will have a significant mandate and trust to make a real difference.
Welcome to apply and join us on the journey towards a sustainable society! Final application date is March 26th and interviews will initiate thereafter.
As we work with critical infrastructure, this position has a security clearance, which means that a security screening will be conducted before employment.
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager:
Director Digitalization and Transformation, Fredrik Moll, +46 790 622068
For union questions, please contact:
Unionen, Unionen.EED@eon.se
Akademikerna, Akademikerna@eon.se
Michael Andersson, Ledarna, +46 705 250129
Mats Lundberg, SEKO, +46 730 499778 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "224894-42323575". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare E.On Sverige AB
(org.nr 556006-8420), http://www.eon.com Arbetsplats
E.ON Energidistribution AB Kontakt
Fredrik Moll +46 790 622068 Jobbnummer
8532711