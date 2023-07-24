Program Manager - Software and Connectivity to SVP Worldwide
2023-07-24
SVP Worldwide, the world's largest consumer sewing machine company, on their way forward is now looking for a Program Manager within Software and Connectivity as a new position to their site in Jönköping, Sweden.
SVP Worldwide is a leading company in the sewing machine industry, representing iconic brands like SINGER®, HUSQVARNA® VIKING®, and PFAFF®. With a rich history of over 450 years, our products are trusted by sewists worldwide. We offer a diverse range of sewing machines, accessories, notions, garment care products, and software.
We are now recruiting the next Program manager within Software and Connectivity as a new role to SVP Worldwide. This is a position that combines project management skills and sofware develeopment in a cross-functionally enviroment at a global company. In this role you will collaborate closly with your international colleagues and will be responsible for planning, executing and monitoring all activities for software and connectivity-focused projects. Your assignment is also to lead and motivate cross-functional teams to deliver projects on time and on cost. Selection will take place on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate with your application!
The Position
We are looking for a skilled and motivated individual with a passion for leading and delivering software and connectivity projects. We seek a talented Program Manager to join our dynamic team and take charge of planning, executing, and monitoring all activities related to software-focused projects. As a Program Manager, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of our projects while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.
The key responsibilities amongst other are;
Manage Projects: Initiate, plan, execute, and monitor all aspects of software and connectivity projects. Utilize Agile methodology to efficiently manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Resolve Constraints: Proactively develop mitigation plans for potential risks, working closely with team members to ensure project requirements are met. Act as the bridge between business and technical aspects of the projects.
Foster an open communication enviroment where individuals respectfully challange each other.
Your profile
You have a minimum BSC in relevant field, such as computer science, information technology or related field. It is a merit if you have a Scrum Master Certification. You also have a technical background with hands-on experience in software development and app development. We see that you have a minimum of 3 years experience within Project/Program Management, preferably leading Agile-based projects. Demonstrated ability to work effectively in product development teams. Exposure to both classic waterfall and agile project management is highly valued.
We want you to thrive in a cross-functional and collaborative environment and that you exhibit strong decision-making skills and adaptability in a nimble work setting. Prior experience in managing international teams is a plus.
This position is an on-site position, with traveling up to 15%. This recruitment is being managed by OnePartnerGroup. Initial contact should be made via responsible recruitment consultant Eric Alverus or Marcus Rosenblom who can also answer your questions. Contact Marcus on tel. +46 (0) 36 440 90 11 or marcus.rosenblom@onepartnergroup.se
and Eric on tel. +46 72 377 48 86 or eric.alverus@onepartnergroup.se
Work Environment and Physical Requirements: Office-based or remote work environment
Traveling up to 15% within the work
Effective communication through technology.
Mobility within the office environment.
Join our team today and make a significant impact on cutting-edge software and connectivity projects. If you are a proactive, agile-minded, and technically proficient professional with a track record of successful project management, we want to hear from you! Apply now and be a part of our innovative journey towards excellence.
