Program Lead/Project Manager
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quest Consulting Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description
We are looking for a Program Lead/Project Manager for an assignment requiring on-site presence. The role involves leading a complex leasing platform migration from planning through execution and transition into production, with responsibility for scope, timeline, budget, risks, dependencies, deliverables, governance, reporting, steering committee meetings, and decision tracking.
Main Responsibilities
You will work closely with internal business stakeholders to gather, assess, validate and document business needs, and turn them into functional and non-functional requirements for technical implementation. You will also serve as the link between business users and external development teams, ensuring clear communication across technical and non-technical stakeholders.
The assignment includes facilitating workshops, coordinating solution design discussions with technical experts, supporting architectural decisions, managing risks and escalations, and coordinating UAT, defect resolution, production readiness, data migration planning, system integrations and cutover activities. The work should be carried out with clear requirements, controlled risks, strong collaboration and minimal disruption to the business.
Required Qualifications:
Experience managing risks and dependencies.
Academic degree at bachelor level in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, Engineering, or another relevant discipline.
Technical understanding sufficient to grasp system integrations and API-based architecture.
At least seven years of experience from managing complex IT implementation or migration assignments.
Ability to read and understand technical documentation and solution designs.
Demonstrated experience of leading platform migrations or digital transformation initiatives.
Experience documenting requirements and analyzing business processes.
Prior experience in comparable regulated environments, including banking, financial services, leasing, or other highly regulated industries, is highly desirable.
Experience collaborating with external software suppliers and development teams working across locations.
Solid knowledge of software development lifecycle models, such as Agile, Scrum, Waterfall, or hybrid ways of working.
Experience using Jira, Confluence, Azure DevOps, or comparable project management tools.
Demonstrated ability to handle multiple stakeholders with different priorities.
Understanding of data migration principles and common risks connected to migration.
Ability to take part in technical discussions and question proposed solutions when appropriate.
It is considered advantageous if you have experience with leasing products and leasing operations, financial systems migrations, product migration and portfolio transformation, data migration projects, vendor management, and regulatory or compliance-driven projects.
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Stockholm (visa karta
)
172 65 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Quest Consulting info@quest.se Jobbnummer
9995797