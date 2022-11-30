Program Lead
2022-11-30
In Linköping we work with software, developing solutions and systems for managing and analyzing video - the brain of our intelligent security solution. We work in an agile context and our teams are working on several different initiatives and highly requested solutions.
We are now looking for a Program Lead, taking an overall responsibility for coordinating and aligning initiatives within a program, making sure that we walk in the same direction and have the necessary interaction, visibility, and synchronization between the teams/solutions.
Who is your future team?
As a Program Lead, you work across the teams to ensure alignment and systematic collaboration across team boarders. Apart from the involved teams located at different Axis sites, you will interact and cooperate with R&D team managers, architects, product managers and other stakeholders in Linköping and Lund.
What you'll do as a Program Lead
Your main tasks will be to:
* Systematically coordinate and align several teams working on different parts towards common goal(s).
* In close collaboration with Team Managers, Architects, and Product Managers identify the need for Epics, ensuring an overall plan for the entity
* Work with Backlog Owners and other Project Managers to follow up on plans, identify obstacles and ensure that we have the right prerequisites to make progress
* Clarify goals and expectations
* Facilitate good communication between teams and make sure the documentation is up to date and available to all stakeholders
* Keep an ongoing dialogue with product specialists, early adopters, and pilot customers to get feedback and prepare for launching.
* Initiate a common test approach to ensure quality in interconnected initiatives
* Engage in growing the Linköping Axis-site and spreading positive energy at the workplace
What we'd love to see from you
Besides having a big personal interest in technology, agile work methodology and really enjoy spreading your knowledge, we'd love to see that you have/are:
* Experience from working as a technical project leader/program manager or the alike in programs with several initiatives with synchronized agendas
* The ability to create and keep structure in work as well as prioritizing the right tasks
* Excellent communication skills
* Goaloriented, highly motivated to achieve good results
* Knowledge of software development and quality assurance in a broad range of technologies and deployment environments
* Curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
* A dedicated team player!
* Engineering bachelor's or master's degree of relevant kind
What Axis have to offer:
At Axis in Linköping we work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work.
Axis is a company that realize the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
You will be an important asset in Linköping and part of a site aiming to deliver outstanding solutions for a smarter, safer world. We recently moved into our newly built office in Ebbepark and are proud of our great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the new office also encourages having a lot of fun at work! Do you want to join us?
Ready to Act?
