Program Controller
2025-08-07
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are looking for a business minded, enthusiastic controller, with strong analytical and communicational skills, who is willing to get involved in and drive improvements within our operations at Business Unit Gripen.
As a controller within Aeronautics and Business Unit Gripen you will be the responsible for controlling multi projects. You will be given the opportunity to play an important role to work closely with Project leaders, managers and Controllers. You will monitor and control financial parts of the projects such as follow-up and analysis, prepare budgets and forecasts, initiate actions to improve financial performance to reach targets. This also includes creating an understanding and acceptance of the financial control and the purpose of these.
You will be a member of the Finance Team in the Business Unit Gripen and report to responsible managers within the Business Unit. You will be included in a team as a controller and represent the Finance function. This means to actively participate and contribute to improvements and progress in processes, systems and control within the finance area.
In the role as a Controller, you will work closely with Program management/Contract stakeholders/Project stakeholders and other team members to understand how changed planning, risks and opportunities, commercial and technical issues affect the financial development.
Furthermore, you will be involved in and participate in the preparation of scope changes as well as reporting and other documentations. You will be responsible for delivering on the financial key targets of the projects and together with the teams contribute to the business unit goals and achievements.
Your profile
We are looking for a Controller with high communication skills and should enjoy cooperating with people from different parts of the organization and different stakeholders inside Saab. You should have an interest in people and have good communication skills. To be successful in this position it is important to be proactive, independent and to have an analytic and pedagogical ability to understand and explain economic conditions. Together with the team you ensure timely reporting with high quality.
We see that you have a relevant academic degree or post graduate qualification. We work in an international environment, to be successful in this position you must be able to communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25 500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
