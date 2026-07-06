Program Contract & Supplier Manager
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take commercial ownership of supplier contracts in a complex program environment where cost control, governance, and strong partner collaboration are central to success. In this role, you work close to program leadership and act as a key link between suppliers, controlling, purchasing, and legal support.
This is a broad and business-critical role for you if you enjoy combining contract management with financial follow-up and commercial negotiations. You will be part of the leadership team and contribute to decisions that shape supplier relationships, contract structures, and commercial outcomes across the program. The role is especially interesting if you want a position with both strategic visibility and hands-on commercial responsibility.
Job DescriptionYou will manage supplier contracts, including contractual obligations, milestones, payment terms, gates, and invoices.
You will drive supplier penalties and claims processes and ensure that commercial matters are handled in a structured way.
You will lead and document commercial negotiations with suppliers.
You will manage supplier budgets and commercial follow-up to support transparency and control.
You will act as the primary commercial point of contact for partners within the program.
You will serve as the main interface between the program, Controlling, and Purchasing regarding supplier costs.
You will work closely with legal support on partner contracts, including understanding and drafting contracts while coordinating specialized legal input when needed.
You will contribute as a member of the leadership team and support sound commercial decisions across the program.
RequirementsMinimum 5 years of relevant experience.
Proven experience in commercial contract management.
Background in Finance, Controlling, Contract Management, PMO, or a similar function.
Ability to understand and draft commercial contracts.
Strong understanding of program governance and processes, including gateway processes.
Excellent commercial understanding.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Structured and analytical way of working, with confidence when interacting with senior stakeholders.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8024208-2087796". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9994068