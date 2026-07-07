Program Contract & Supplier Manager
Soros Consulting AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Soros Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for an experienced Program Contract & Supplier Manager for an international assignment with a strong commercial and contractual focus. This role is well suited for someone with a solid background in contract management, controlling, finance or PMO, and who is comfortable operating in a complex program environment with senior stakeholders and multiple supplier interfaces.
About the assignment
You will take a central role in managing supplier contracts and commercial follow-up within a larger program setting. The role includes responsibility for contractual obligations, milestones, payment terms, supplier budgets, claims and penalties, as well as commercial negotiations and documentation.
You will act as the main commercial point of contact for suppliers and partners in the program, while also serving as a key interface between the program, Controlling, Purchasing and legal support.
Responsibilities
Manage supplier contracts, including obligations, milestones, gates, payment terms and invoices
Handle supplier penalties and claims processes
Lead and document commercial negotiations with suppliers
Manage supplier budgets and commercial follow-up
Act as the primary commercial point of contact for program partners
Serve as the key interface between the program, Controlling and Purchasing regarding supplier costs
Act as the main point of contact towards legal advisors for partner contracts
Support contract drafting and commercial interpretation, with external legal counsel involved for formal claims and specialist legal matters
Participate as a member of the program leadership team
Required profile
We are looking for someone who has:
At least 5 years of relevant experience
Proven experience in commercial contract management
A background in Finance, Controlling, Contract Management, PMO or a similar function
The ability to understand and draft commercial contracts
Strong understanding of program governance and processes, including gateway processes
Excellent commercial understanding
Strong communication and negotiation skills
A structured, analytical and confident approach when working with senior stakeholders
Assignment details
Workload: 100%
Working language: English
Location: Remote within Sweden
Travel: Occasional travel may be required, approximately 1–2 times per year
About Soros Consulting
Soros Consulting works with qualified consulting services within IT, technology and business development. We match the right competence with the right assignment and create value for both clients and consultants through quality, transparency and long-term relationships.
Do not hesitate to submit your application today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soros Consulting AB
(org.nr 559130-2780) Jobbnummer
9995520