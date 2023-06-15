Professor of Rehabilitation in Veterinary Nursing
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2023-06-15
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
Department of Clinical Sciences
The Department of Clinical Sciences is responsible for basic education, research and postgraduate education in the fields of veterinary medicine, animal care and animal science. The department's activities mainly concern our common Swedish domesticated animal species (pets) with a focus on anaesthesiology, imaging, animal care, epidemiology, laboratory animal medicine, surgery, clinical chemistry, medicine and animal reproduction.
Read more about our activities and infrastructure here.
Subject description
Rehabilitation is one of the topics in animal care science. The subject includes assessment of the individual animal's rehabilitation needs as well as planning and implementation of measures and monitoring of results. Today, rehabilitation in animal care mainly covers dogs, cats and horses.
Duties
The applicant will be expected to:
• develop and lead internationally successful research;
• develop, lead and participate in teaching at first, second and third cycle level;
• primarily teach rehabilitation in veterinary nursing, in addition to other components at first, second and third cycle level covering the subject
• develop and maintain national and international networks with academia, the relevant public authorities, industry, organisations and society at large;
• collaborate with other SLU research teams to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university;
• apply for external research funding from both national and international sources;
• supervise doctoral students and candidates undergoing training to be a specialist;
• actively participate in clinical work and teaching;
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU;
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large;
• perform administrative duties within the department, faculty and university;
• have a managerial role;
• be able to use Swedish as the working language within two years.
The department uses Swedish and English in parallel. The professor should be able to perform the majority of their tasks in English. However, as SLU is a Swedish-speaking university, the professor must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language learning.
Eligibility
The applicant must
• have a Degree of Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine or veterinary nursing;
• be licensed to practise veterinary medicine in Sweden, alternatively be entitled to obtain such a licence upon application in accordance with the relevant legislation, regulations and directives*;
• have successfully completed a doctoral degree in veterinary medicine or veterinary nursing, as well as hold the qualifications required for appointment as a docent within a subject relevant to the position;
• demonstrate research expertise in the subject;
• demonstrate teaching expertise and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into their teaching;
• have demonstrated the ability to lead and develop a successful, internationally-recognised research team;
• have demonstrated the ability to compete for external research funding;
• have good knowledge of English.
• The Act (2009:302) on Activities within Animal Healthcare, Chapter 3. Eligibility regulations, Swedish Board of Agriculture's regulations and general advice on eligibility requirements for veterinary care staff (SJVFS 2016:9), Chapter 2. Eligibility to practise as a veterinary surgeon and the Directive (2005/36/EC) of the European Parliament and of the Council of 7 September 2005 on the recognition of professional qualifications.
Grounds of assessment
The assessment criteria for appointment must be the degree of expertise required as qualification for employment.
The assessment of research expertise will be based on:
• completed and ongoing research and its relevance and development potential for the faculty and department;
• the ability to independently initiate and run successful and internationally-recognised research;
• the ability to compete for external research funding;
• experience of the role of principal supervisor for third-cycle courses and study programmes and responsibility for postdoctors. As a principal supervisor, the applicant should have supervised doctoral students throughout their studies and until they are awarded their doctoral degree.
• have international specialist competence (Diplomate) in a subject relevant to the position;
• supervision experience as part of international specialist training (residency).
The following will be taken into consideration when assessing teaching expertise:
• planning, implementation, examination and assessment of teaching and education;
• experience of both theoretical and clinical teaching at first and second cycle level;
• the ability to integrate research and scientific approaches into teaching work;
• supervision and examination of first, second and third cycle courses;
• training in teaching and learning in higher education or the equivalent knowledge;
• academic vision and reflection.
The following abilities will also be assessed:
• developing and leading activities and staff within academia;
• communicating and collaborating internally;
• collaborating with external stakeholders and society at large;
• communicating work with research and development.
It is an advantage if the applicant has documented current clinical experience in a subject area relevant to the position.
Application deadline
2023-08-28
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben
Place of work
Uppsala, Sweden
Extent
100%
Form of employment
Permanent employment
Starting date
By agreement.
Application:
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/ Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Nils Fall, Professor nils.fall@slu.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
7886672