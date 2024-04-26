Professor Of Ai/machine Learning And Scientific Leader Of Chair Centre
2024-04-26
We have an opening for a permanent position at a vibrant, international, and outward-looking work environment, in the lively city of Gothenburg on the west-coast of Sweden. We offer you rewarding tasks and the freedom for you to develop your research and teaching excellence in your goal towards making a real difference.
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is recruiting a faculty member at the rank of Full Professor to also take on the responsibility as Scientific Leader for Chalmers AI Research Centre, CHAIR. The position is open to excellent applicants with a very strong background in research and teaching in AI and machine learning.
About the Department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is a joint department at both Chalmers University of Technology and University of Gothenburg (GU). Around 90 faculty members and 140 PhD students, hailing from more than 50 different countries, are engaged in research and education across the full spectrum of computer science, computer engineering, software engineering, and interaction design, from foundations to applications. The department is organized into four academic divisions and one division for operation support.
• Computer and Network Systems
• Computing Science
• Data Science and AI
• Interaction Design and Software Engineering.
About Chalmers AI Research Centre
Chalmers AI Research Centre (CHAIR) was established in January 2019 with the aim of significantly increasing Chalmers' expertise and excellence within AI in research, education, and innovation. The Centre is a major strategic initiative, funded by the Chalmers Foundation. As a Chalmers-wide initiative, CHAIR promotes and covers AI-related activities across the university. The research supported by the Centre is performed by researchers from Chalmers and GU, either internally, or in cooperation with external research partners.
The Centre goals are to:
strengthen AI basic research and establish applied research activities in selected strategic areas
coordinate AI-related activities across Chalmers
support educational activities in cooperation with Chalmers educational programs
Complementary activities that go across these three goals are: AI ethics in research and in practice, focus on gender balance, and innovation activities.
Our research spans across three core dimensions:
AI Foundations, AI theories and algorithms
AI Enablers, AI-based systems and software
Applied AI in Transport, Life Science and Health, and Automation and Internet of Things
A core principle of CHAIR is a strong relationship with industry and the public sector, and we are currently developing a consortium with selected core partners. In extension, CHAIR will establish a collaboration platform to allow for partnerships with various external actors having an interest in AI. We would like, however, to point out that the future Scientific Leader of CHAIR will have the mandate to form how the centre will be set up for the coming decade.
Assessment of competence for the faculty position level will be weighed against your specific area of research.
Our offer to you
At Chalmers we seek to establish a good work/life balance. We want to provide you with the means to pick the best path possible in your pursuit of making a difference. Our ambitions in this area are reflected in the generous employment conditions, including:
• holiday allowance of up to 7 weeks per year
• a collective agreement including parental pay, sick pay supplement, and medicine costs
• a wellness allowance towards activities promoting good health
• flexible working conditions
• a competitive starting package to hire PhD students and/or postdocs
Sweden's extensive social welfare system means, for example, that you are entitled to 390 days of paid parental leave, and education at all levels is free.
Chalmers offers courses in the Swedish language. Although most of our work is in English, and English is widely spoken throughout Swedish society, developing a good knowledge of Swedish is an advantage in everyday life and in the workplace, and we offer to help you unlock this dimension of life in Sweden.
Chalmers continuously strives to be an attractive employer. Our aim is to actively improve the gender balance and diversity in our faculty. We therefore welcome a diversity of applicants with different backgrounds and experiences. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Major Responsibilities
You will foster both independent and collaborative research in the field, teach specialist courses at master's level, attract research funding, supervise students at all academic levels, cooperate in exchange of knowledge and communication with external partners, and support our internal development work at the department.
As the Scientific Leader for CHAIR you are responsible for developing and implementing a scientific vision and research agenda for the Centre, as well as organizing and supporting research-related activities at CHAIR.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Developing and implementing CHAIR 's research agenda and scientific strategy
Following up CHAIR research projects
Leading the Industrial Advisory Board
Having overall responsibility for scientific workshops and meetings
Developing and following up internal and collaborative project calls
The Scientific Leader is a member of the CHAIR Management Group (CMG) and partakes in the shared responsibilities of the group.
As an AI researcher at the department and in CHAIR you will:
Lead selected research projects
Supervise PhD students and postdoctoral researchers
Apply for external research grants as principal investigator
Be involved in teaching activities as well as in supervising master theses
Your time will likely be divided in the following way, albeit this can later be discussed:
25 % as Scientific Leader of CHAIR,
50 % as a researcher/research leader in CHAIR AI projects, and
25 % for departmental duties (including teaching), in agreement with the host department.
Application procedure
